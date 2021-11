Champions League action returns on Wednesday on Paramount+. Benfica and Bayern Munich will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Benfica collected three points with a 3-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. Likewise, Bayern Munich won 5-0 against Dynamo Kyiv three weeks ago. Right now, Benfica (four points) is in second place in Group E, while Bayern Munich (six points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO