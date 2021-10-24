Biden, Key Senators Huddle as Dems Drive Toward Budget Deal

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO