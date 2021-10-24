CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Lawsuit: Strawberry Pop-Tarts don’t contain enough strawberries

By Cris Belle, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

( WJW ) – A lawsuit filed against Kellogg’s claims the way the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.

Anita Harris is suing the breakfast food giant, alleging the fruit filling in Kellogg’s Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits, multiple reports say . The product’s nutrition label actually shows the pastries are heavier on pears and apples than strawberries, reports TMZ.

In the lawsuit, Harris says red coloring in the Pop-Tarts gives “the false impression” they contain more strawberries than they actually do.

And for that, she says the damages exceed $5 million. She also wants to see Pop-Tarts labeled more accurately.

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries … is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit, obtained by USA Today , reads. “Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient … (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case.”

Kellog’s told The Hill it is not commenting on the pending lawsuit.

