CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Searching For Missing 18-Year-Old From Long Island

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waS5r_0cbIVAdp00

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 18-year-old Long Island woman.

Ganessa Gordon was last seen leaving a home on Crooked Hill Road in Brentwood at about 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said Gordon, who is from Brentwood, was reported missing at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Gordon is described as being about 5-foot-4, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

SCPD said she may have traveled to Jersey City, New Jersey with a male acquaintance.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-8352 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Two Robbed In Popular Long Island Park, Police Say

Police are investigating a robbery of two people on a busy Long Island street.The robbery took place around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, in Riverhead.The two victims flagged down a patrol officer on East Main Street to report being robbed by two men in Grangebel Park, according to the Riverhead Poli…
RIVERHEAD, NY
State News

MSUPD issues update on missing 18-year-old

Brendan Santo has been reported missing, according to Michigan State University’s police department. Santo was last seen on Oct. 29, leaving Yakeley Hall at MSU shortly before midnight. It is possible Santo planned to walk approximately a half-mile to the Brody Neighborhood, according to a Nov. 1 MSUPD news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
KHQ Right Now

Missing 18-year-old found

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old. Walker Running Crane is 120 pounds, five feet four inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. According to BLES, Walker Runningcrane was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue...
BROWNING, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police
WKYC

Police locate missing 18-year-old North Olmsted resident

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has located a missing 18-year-old girl who they asked the public to help find on Friday morning. Destiny Taylor had last been seen on Thursday, October 21, around 7:30 a.m.. Police say that she had not responded to messages and calls from family members and friends, which is described as out of character for the teenager.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Say Missing 18-Year-Old Has Been Found

UPDATE (10:38 a.m., Oct. 22, 2021): Oklahoma City police said a missing 18-year-old woman has been found. Authorities said Taylor Mosely-Matthews is now safe and at home. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police are searching for a woman that was reported missing. Taylor Mosely-Matthews, 18, was last...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTVCFOX

Search underway in Rossville for missing 14-year-old

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — The Rossville Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes out for 14-year-old Aubrey Jade Burke. Burke was last seen just before midnight on Saturday in the area of the Happy Valley Apartments on Indian Avenue. She is 4' 6" tall, weighs 75 pounds, has...
ROSSVILLE, GA
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Long Island Park Forcing Lockdowns

A shooting in a Long Island park sent area schools and town hall into lockdown.The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at Heckscher Park in Huntington.Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating said during the incident, shots were fired into a golf cart at the…
PUBLIC SAFETY
bereadylexington.com

Lexington Police Issue Golden Alert for a Missing 18-Year-Old Man

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 18-year-old man. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Loch Ness Drive in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers met a family member who drove to Lexington to report 18-year-old, Draven Oller, missing. The family advised Oller is intellectually challenged and incapable of taking care of himself. Oller is a ward of the state and had not been seen in approximately two weeks.
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Teen Underway in Cumberland County

A13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday, according to policeRoxanne S. Rodriguez, also known as Roxanne Moore, of Cumberland County, was last seen on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., according to Upper Allen Police.She was seen leaving her home in the 600 block of Geneva Drive at the time, according to po…
PUBLIC SAFETY
State News

18-year-old reported missing since Friday

Brendan Santo has been reported missing, according to Michigan State University’s police department. Santo was last seen on Oct. 29, leaving Yakeley Hall at MSU. Santo was not a student at MSU and was visiting friends. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black t-shirt, black baseball hat and converse...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
154K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy