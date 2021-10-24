CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘Danger Next Door’ Lifetime Movie Online

By Anthony Rumen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new Lifetime 2021 movie Danger Next Door, previously known as Terror in the Country, a recently mugged couple escapes the country for a quieter and safer life. What they find are neighbors who have devious plans in store for the new residents. The premiere date and time...

TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Boyfriends of Christmas Past’ Hallmark Movie Online

The second Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movie in 2021 is Boyfriends of Christmas Past. The name alone should give away what direction this movie will take. The premiere time and date for the Boyfriends of Christmas Past Hallmark 2021 movie is Saturday, October 23rd at 8/7c only on the Hallmark Channel.
MOVIES
mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Venom Let There Be Carnage Full online Movie Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘The Santa Stakeout’ Hallmark Movie Online

Police detectives go undercover as a couple and discover more than a crime’s culprit in The Santa Stakeout. This is an all-new 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie should bring the laughs with Paul Campbell in a starring role. The Santa Stakeout Hallmark 2021 movie premiere date and time is Sunday, October...
MOVIES
IBTimes

‘Switched Before Birth’ Lifetime Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Date

Lifetime’s “Ripped From the Headlines” event continues on Saturday with the premiere of the original movie “Switched Before Birth.”. According to the network, the film was “inspired by IVF stories of actual couples” and will center on two women whose lives become intertwined after a mistake during the IVF process.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

How to Watch Venom 2: Full Movie Online Free in US and Overseas

The wait is over! Venom 2 will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Putlocker, including where you can get it Venom: Let There Be Carnage Free at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus'. We've found an authentic streaming service that provides Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free Streaming throughout the year as described below.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

No Time To Die free streaming At home: How to Watch Daniel Craig's James Bond Movies Online

If you want to save yourself a few bucks and get your 007 on, this is the best place to do it. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about No Time to Die 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is No Time to Die Movie 2021 available to stream? Is watching No Time to Die online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
staradvertiser.com

Halloween At Home: Watch a movie

Check out the latest Halloween releases or go for a tried-and-true classic. Here are a dozen titles to consider:. >> “The Addams Family 2” (2021) >> “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021, Disney+; subscription required) >> “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966; airs today at 6 p.m. on PBS Hawai‘i, 7:30...
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Deadly Due Date” new Lifetime movie premiere

Tonight at 8pm on LMN, tune in to watch the premiere of Deadly Due Date. Stream this new Lifetime movie on Philo (start free trial). Deadly Due Date begins with a school reunion. A couple reconnects with, a now pregnant, former classmate, and their lives are suddenly injected with more chaos than they bargained for. When the woman promises to let the couple adopt her baby, they have no idea what she really has in mind. Join stars Ashlyn Yennie, Ella Cannon, Philip Boyd, Diane Robin, and Brianna Butler tonight at 8pm on LMN for the premiere of Deadly Due Date.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Much Ado About Christmas’ GAC Family Movie Online

The new GAC Family channel is premiering their first Christmas movie of the 2021 season, Much Ado About Christmas. Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs star in this tale of a lie that escalates and needs a Christmas miracle before any kissing under the mistletoe. GAC Family’s Much Ado About Christmas...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
Entertainment
Spoilers
Movies
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream All Halloween Movies Free Online - November 2021 Update

Get prepared for the upcoming sequel by watching all the Halloween movies for free online!. One of the classic slasher films of all time would definitely be that of Michael Myers and his escape in the sanitarium really rocked the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, and guess when his attacks happen? Well, you got that right as it always happens every Halloween. Here is where to watch and stream all the movies of the franchise for free online.
MOVIES
Decider

5 Holiday Movies You Can’t Miss on Lifetime in 2021

Forget what the calendar says about this just being “November” or whatever. Christmas time is here, and that’s proven every single time you turn on the TV! Lifetime and the cable networks are already decking the halls and getting their jingle on, and you should too. It’s been another long year, and you deserve the pleasure of getting under a big blanket and drinking a seasonal beverage of unreasonable proportions.
MOVIES
homesteadhighlanderonline.com

Movies everyone should see in their lifetime

Four years ago, in the study hall of my middle school cafeteria, I began to draft a list. I titled it “Movies EVERYONE Should See In Their Lifetime.” I wanted everyone to fall in love with the films I adored, so I began to add all of my favorite movies to this small, half-a-google doc list. I started taking suggestions, and looking at today’s list, I could still tell which movies were suggested by whom. This list became somewhat of my legacy. My friends quiz me on my claims that I know quotes from “every movie on the list” (which is only somewhat true), people I’ve barely even met already know about my list, and my Instagram polls get pretty heated when I claim Ethan Hunt is way better than James Bond. The natural next step was to share it with everyone, right? Every week, I go through a different movie that managed to make a list that now strains to stay on two pages. What I liked, what I didn’t, where you can watch: you have found the movie you’ve been looking for, and it won’t take you a lifetime to see it.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How to watch Dune online at home

Dune has finally arrived to transport us all to Arrakis and depending on where you are, you might be able to bring it into your own home. The highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal novel boasts an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Creator Explains Why Next Movie Skips Fan Favorite Progressive Arc

Sword Art Online's creator explained why the next Sword Art Online Progressive movie is skipping over a fan favorite arc! Sword Art Online's TV series might currently be on hold for now while the light novels get further ahead in the story, but the franchise is continuing with a feature length adaptation of Sword Art Online Progressive. The first film in the series taking on the Aria of a Starless Night arc of the spin-off has now launched in theaters in Japan, and thus the franchise has confirmed that another Sword Art Online Progressive movie is already in the works.
COMICS

