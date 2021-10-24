CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

KGO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- - Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose's unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday. David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also...

abc7news.com

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Marchand, Swayman, Road Trip & More

In this week’s edition of Bruins Weekly, Brad Marchand opens the scoring on the Boston Bruins 2021-22 season in an odd way, Jermey Swayman stays hot at home, the Bruins hit the road for their road trip of the season, and more. Marchand Scores Unusual First Goal of 2021-22 In...
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Provides Tying Tally As Bruins Knot It Up Vs. Flyers

The Bruins scored a pair of goals late in the second period and it was none other than forward Brad Marchand who tied the game for Boston against the Philadelphia Flyers. Marchand was on the receiving end of Boston’s second goal off a rebound chance at 19:00. It came after a shot on goal by David Pastrnak was saved by Philadelphia goaltender Martin Jones. Both Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the helpers.
NHL
KGO

Couture and Labanc score, Sharks beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario -- - Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored in the second period and James Reimer made 30 saves in the San Jose Sharks' 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Sharks improved to 3-0-0. They have outscored opponents 11-4. "Again it was our compete level,"...
NHL
Boston Herald

Derek Forbort shines in Bruins’ 4-3 win

Derek Forbort was not the sexiest offseason pick-up in the Bruins’ summer spending spree. Such is the fate for stay-at-home defensemen. But when the B’s somehow found themselves in a one-goal game with the San Jose Sharks late in the third period at TD Garden on Sunday — a contest they never seemed to be in danger of losing until then — we saw a little bit of why B’s management inked him to a three-year deal. After a pair of deflection goals by the Sharks in 49 seconds made it a 4-3 game with 5:41 to go, the Bruins founds themselves in survival mode and Forbort stepped to the forefront. He’d already scored his first goal as a Bruin — a long-range gift that eluded starting goalie Adin Hill — and added an assist, but this was one of those situations for which he was hired.
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Swayman struggles as Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

This game was bound to happen for Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The rookie struggled in Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, as Boston fell 6-3 to drop to 1-1-0 on the season. Swayman made just 19 saves on 24 shots faced for his first loss this season. The Bruins received goals from Karson Kuhlman, Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Cam Atkinson scores 2 goals, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

Cam Atkinson collided with the boards on a goal that had Philadelphia fans cheering louder than the goal song blaring overhead. The Flyers bench was loud, too. “All the boys were howling," Atkinson said. “It was just a good vibe.”. Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins edge out Sharks, 4-3

The Boston Bruins came away with a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks this afternoon at the TD Garden, after the Sharks closed in on the Bruins lead with a late third-period surge. Two redirections made the game a lot closer as the game neared it’s end, but the...
NHL
#The Boston Bruins#Logan Couture
insidehockey.com

Bruins Start Fast, Hold On for 4-3 Win

Boston, MA – The Boston Bruins took the game to the visiting San Jose Sharks early and often in the opening period only to see their three-goal lead vanish in the third. The Bruins held on for the 4-3 win in front of 17,850 at the TD Garden Sunday matinee. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Jake DeBrusk continued their scoring ways while defenseman Derek Forbort tallied his first goal as a member of the Bruins. Linus Ullmark earned his second straight win while the Bruins handed the Sharks their first loss of 2021-22. Marchand kicked things off twenty-eight seconds into the game. Marchand deposited a Patrice Bergeron feed past Sharks goalie Adin Hill (10 saves) to bring the sell-out crowd to life. It was tic-tac-toe Pastrnak to Bergeron to Marchand for Marchand’s fourth of the year.
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Ullmark gets first win as Bruins beat Sabres 4-1

The Boston Bruins got back on track Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Linus Ullmark, playing in his first game as a Bruin, recorded 35 saves in the win against his former team. Charlie Coyle had a breakout game with a goal and two assists. Both Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand recorded multi-point games.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Notes #5: Bruins Jump Sharks Early 4-3

Marchand goal: San Jose Sharks get a taste of their own medicine, as Bruins strike quick off forecheck. Sharks have been prolific off forecheck this year. That chemistry — on Boston dump-in, Pastrnak is first along the wall, but he lets it go to Bergeron. Almost a forecheck give and go — Bergeron gives it right back to Pastrnak, who’s now behind the net. Back to Bergeron, to Marchand, who slips free of coverage.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Marchand, Foligno, Smith & Blidh

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Brad Marchand is holding himself to a high standard early on, as he is not happy with his game despite a great start to the season offensively. In other news, Craig Smith, Nick Foligno and Anton Blidh suffered injuries this past week. In a corresponding move to the injuries, prospect Jack Studnicka was called up from the Providence Bruins.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Perfection Line Shines, Bruins Hold Off Sharks 4-3

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had a strong start but had to stave off a late rally from the San Jose Sharks for a 4-3 win at TD Garden Sunday. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist; Patrice Bergeron had two assists and Jake DeBrusk continued his bounce-back tour with his second goal of the season. Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl, and Timo Meir lit the lamp for the Sharks.
NHL
Union Leader

Bruins hold off late rally for 4-3 win over Sharks

The Boston Bruins survived a late San Jose rally to hang on for a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday at TD Garden. The B’s had a 4-1 lead going into the third period and appeared to be in control, but the Sharks scored a pair of deflection goals in less than a minute to make things hairy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Win Over Sharks

Going into Sunday’s afternoon game at the TD Garden, the visiting San Jose Sharks were one of just eight teams that had not yet suffered a regulation loss early in the 2021-22 NHL season. That changed when the Boston Bruins won 4-3, but it was a win that came with a little bit of concern for the Black and Gold in the final seven-plus minutes of the game. Here are three takeaways from Boston’s third win in four games this season.
NHL
WKRN News 2

Predators beat Sharks in Nashville, again 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight to improve to 3-4 this season. Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made […]
NHL
KGO

Connor, Jets to face Sharks in San Jose

LINE: Sharks -114, Jets -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 at home. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season while collecting 233 assists. Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall with a...
NHL
KGO

NHL Rank: Predicting the top 100 players for the 2021-22 season

With the 2021-22 NHL season in full swing, we present our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. To create our list, we asked an ESPN panel of more than 50 hockey experts to rate players based on how good they will be in the 2021-22 season compared to their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on expectations for the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance, career résumé or positional value. That means long-term injuries, like the one Nikita Kucherov is dealing with, played a part. From those ratings, we were able to rank the best of the best, 1 to 100. Jack Eichel, whose near-term future is clouded by both injury and a possible trade, finished outside the top 100.
NHL

