Marchand scores 28 seconds in, Bruins beat Sharks 4-3

Derek Forbort was not the sexiest offseason pick-up in the Bruins’ summer spending spree. Such is the fate for stay-at-home defensemen. But when the B’s somehow found themselves in a one-goal game with the San Jose Sharks late in the third period at TD Garden on Sunday — a contest they never seemed to be in danger of losing until then — we saw a little bit of why B’s management inked him to a three-year deal. After a pair of deflection goals by the Sharks in 49 seconds made it a 4-3 game with 5:41 to go, the Bruins founds themselves in survival mode and Forbort stepped to the forefront. He’d already scored his first goal as a Bruin — a long-range gift that eluded starting goalie Adin Hill — and added an assist, but this was one of those situations for which he was hired.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO