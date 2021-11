Auburn has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents by double digits, but the Tigers will enter their third consecutive top-25 matchup as an underdog next weekend. Auburn opened as a 6.5-point underdog against Texas A&M, according to VegasInsider.com. The Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) and Aggies (6-2, 3-2) will meet Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Game time is expected to be finalized today, with kickoff set for either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. on ESPN, or 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO