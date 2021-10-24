Police release video related to businesses burglarized in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Three businesses were burglarized in October in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

In each incident, groups of up to seven males ran into businesses, grabbed purses on display tables, and ran from the stores, Chicago police said in a community alert. The group then hopped into waiting getaway vehicles.

The burglaries happened during the afternoon hours:

Oct. 11 and Oct. 22, in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue; andOct. 13 in the first block of East Oak Street.The group used three different getaway vehicles, police said. In one incident the group used a dark-colored Jeep, in the second a black Lexus, and the third a silver Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

