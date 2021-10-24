CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots vs. Jets thumbs up, thumbs down: Damien Harris & Co. run over New York

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsWE5_0cbIU3aC00

FOXBOROUGH – After playing up and down early this season – seemingly up and down to the level of their competition through six games – the Patriots got off to a fast start on the way to a much-needed easy 54-13 win over the overmatched Jets Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

During a halftime ceremony for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame former All-Pro defensive lineman Richard Seymour called the Jets the “homecoming” opponent and the game played out that way as New England built a 31-7 lead at halftime, never punting in the first half while knocking New York rookie QB Zach Wilson out of the game along the way.

Before turning the page to next Sunday’s potential turning-point trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, here’s a look at some of the highs and lows from the Patriots' first home win of the season to improve to 3-4 overall:

Thumbs up

Josh McDaniels – New England’s offensive coordinator has been under fire in recent weeks, but he dialed up the perfect start against the Jets. A nice run for Damien Harris, a chunk play screen to Jonnu Smith for 28 yards and then a trick play Kendrick Bourne-to-Nelson Agholor 25-yard touchdown pass. McDaniels also got the screen and short passing game going with more consistency, including a well-designed 15-yard catch-and-run touchdown for Brandon Bolden in the second quarter. Sure, it’s just the Jets, but McDaniels jump started the offense early on the way to the easy victory and when you put up 54 points and more than 550 yards on offense the coach has to get some credit.

Damien Harris – From his first run of the day – a 12-yard pickup – Harris was finding plenty of room to run against the Jets front. With the Patriots line playing better of late, including Mike Onwenu settling back into the right tackle spot he played a year ago as a rookie, Harris has hit his own stride. After a 100-yard effort in the loss to Dallas, Harris had 14 carries for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the blowout of the Jets.

Brandon Bolden – The veteran backup had one of the more productive days of his career, catching 6 of 7 passes thrown his way for 79 yards. With James White on IR, Bolden has become a bigger part of the offense taking over the bulk of the third-down back duties. Bolden took full advantage of McDaniels’ play design on the 15-yard catch-and-run score in the second quarter.

Matt Judon/Christian Barmore – The free-agent addition and the second-round pick were two of the more consistent, impactful front seven defenders against the Jets even if it didn’t show up much in the stats.
Judon put the hit on Zach Wilson that knocked him from the game. Barmore continues to show the ability to get penetration and pressure the QB, notching a near sack late in the second quarter and helping out on a fourth-down stop. Judon and Barmore are becoming consistent headaches for opposing offenses from the outside and inside of the New England front.

Mac Jones – The centerpiece of the Patriots offensive attack got plenty of help, but Jones was solid in his own right on the way to his first-career 300-yard passing day. With the benefit of a good run game, solid run-after-catch yards from his receivers and overall complementary good football, Jones guided his squad to the blowout by completing 24-of-36 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 111.7 passer rating. It was the second straight week and third time in four games that Jones has thrown for multiple touchdowns and notched a rating of more than 100. His nine touchdowns on the season are already more than Cam Newton threw in all of last season to lead the New England offense.

Thumbs down

Rhamondre Stevenson – The rookie running back seemed to exit Bill Belichick’s doghouse of late, especially with a touchdown and a couple nice catches against the Cowboys. But Stevenson was a curious healthy scratch against the Jets, J.J. Taylor replacing him on the game day roster and in reserve reps in the backfield. Taylor had one reception for 5 yards and nine rushes for 21 yards and two late touchdowns against New York.

Gillette Stadium crowd – Sure the Patriots had been 0-4 at home, but it’s still a bad look for there to be so many empty seats – red seats in the club seat area as well as lots of blue seats in the upper deck – for a beautiful Sunday afternoon game in October. The home crowd was great against the Bucs and Saints earlier this year, but the crowd was half Cowboys fans last week and half missing early this week. So much for calling them the Foxborough Faithful.

Jalen Mills – After giving up the game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in the overtime loss to the Cowboys, Mills’ struggles continued against New York. Mills had an ugly missed tackle on a quick throw to Elijah Moore early on. The veteran then got beat in the back of the end zone by Corey Davis for a 3-yard touchdown. In the third quarter Mills was flagged for pass interference on third down to extend New York’s scoring drive to open the second half. Mills, who is playing out of position out of necessity as an every-down outside cornerback, was solid earlier in the year but things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks in the depleted back end of the defense.

Patriots’ health – Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle) missed the game. Jonathan Jones was placed on IR. And then the injuries piled up some more against New York. Jonnu Smith (shoulder), Devin McCourty (abdominal), Harvey Langi (knee), Carl Davis (wrist), Shaq Mason (abdomen) all missed time due to injury against the Jets. Sometimes a telling sign of severity of the injury, both Smith and Langi were downgraded to Out just after halftime, while McCourty did not return back watched the blowout game from the sideline. The Patriots had 16 players on the injury report last week and things don’t seem to be getting any better after the meeting with New York.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers and Cowboys should strike a deal before the NFL trade deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a big upgrade to one of their weakest positions and this trade scenario with the Cowboys makes too much sense to ignore. We are just hours away from the NFL trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too late for potential contenders to make a move. After a rocky start to the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have really turned things around and have won three straight games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury. Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers cutting Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large injury guarantee for 2022 on Smith’s contract, but his contract with the Packers has no such guarantee. Green Bay apparently just doesn’t think he’s playing well enough.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Blockbuster NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday. Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger. The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Penalties are an issue Dallas, and the NFL, must address

Over the last two weeks, no NFL team has been more penalized than the Dallas Cowboys. Per game, no team has been penalized more than the Dallas Cowboys. Even with the bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are in the top three of the league in penalties against. Conversely, the Dallas Cowboys are also tied for first for the most beneficial penalties and are a +1 in penalties for versus against.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Jets#American Football#Damien Harris Co#Chargers
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets: New England delivers statement win, crush New York 54-13

The New England Patriots desperately needed a statement win on Sunday. With the New York Jets in town, that’s exactly what they got. The Patriots boat raced the Jets on their way to a 54-13 victory, playing the most complete game we’ve seen them play since the days of Tom Brady and co. The offense punted just once, scoring their most points since November 18, 2012. The defense continued their dominance over New York, holding them under 20 points for the third straight matchup.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Lazar: Patriots’ Damien Harris Deserves More Love Among NFL’s Best Running Backs

The old trope among fantasy football experts is to avoid Patriots running backs because head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t care about your fantasy team. Belichick still doesn’t care about your fantasy team, but there may be an exception to the rule for the Pats this season with third-year running back Damien Harris.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KENS 5

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott out tonight against the Vikings, listed as inactive

MINNEAPOLIS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was listed among the inactive players for tonight's game against the Minnesota Vikings, officially deeming him out, with a calf strain that has been the focus of Cowboys Nation for the last two weeks. Prescott went through an extensive pre-game warmup, trying to...
NFL
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Reflects On Goal Line Play-Calling: ‘Not A Good Sequence For Me’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It is a week of honesty for coaches of the New England Patriots. A day after Bill Belichick owned up to a mistake in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did the same. In McDaniels’ case, it wasn’t a matter of objectively being wrong. Rather, it was his play-calling on two first-half trips to the red zone that came into question. The first sequence came early in the second quarter, with the Chargers leading 14-7. The Patriots drove to the 4-yard line and ran passing plays on three of four snaps. (The Chargers entered...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy