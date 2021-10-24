CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem police begin homicide investigation after man found dead at Jerry King Park

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 9 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police began a homicide investigation on Sunday after a man was found dead at Jerry King Park, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 8:05 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the parking lot of Jerry King Park at 4700 Ogburn Avenue when they were told a man had apparently been shot and killed.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and identified the victim as Timothy O’Neal Little, 49, of Winston-Salem.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

