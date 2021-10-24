CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

By Associated Press
ABC 15 News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The tragedy that unfolded on a New Mexico movie set when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsideHook

Will Hollywood Ban Real Guns on Set After the “Rust” Tragedy?

Since the horrific accident on the set of the movie Rust last Thursday — in which Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun during rehearsal, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza — questions have swirled over how this could have happened. That investigation is still underway, but one thing’s for certain: it wouldn’t have happened if filmmakers had stopped using guns on set.
MOVIES
primetimer.com

The Rookie bans "live" guns on set in wake of the Alec Baldwin shooting tragedy

The ABC cop drama has, effective immediately, made the change to its gun policy in wake of Baldwin shooting and killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Thursday while rehearsing a scene for his indie movie Rust in New Mexico. "Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for the change as sources say he informed ABC executives that production would no longer be using quarter or half loads while filming the Nathan Fillion-led drama," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "The series has, over the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to portray muzzle flashes but occasionally used 'live' weapons on 'big, outside set pieces.' That policy ended Friday as Hawley sent a memo to staff, exclusively obtained by THR, outlining the changes designed to improve the safety on the set of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series." In his memo, Hawley wrote: "The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."
PUBLIC SAFETY
10 Tampa Bay

Do loaded guns have a place on film sets?

TAMPA, Fla. — The investigation continues into how a loaded gun landed in Alec Baldwin's hands while on the set of his movie, "Rust." When Baldwin fired what he believed to be an unloaded gun, the gun discharged, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins death: Film and TV stars call for law to ban real guns from sets after fatal shooting

Stars of film and television are calling for a law to ban real guns on sets following the death of Halyna Hutchins.The 42-year-old cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the film Rust, after a prop gun was fired by Alec Baldwin.The actor was filming the forthcoming Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the tragedy occurred.Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident, and has now left hospital after receiving emergency care.The incident has caused a widespread debate on the use of firearms on film sets and whether they should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxla.com

LA City Councilman calls for banning live guns, ammo on film, TV sets

'No one has been ruled out yet': Charges on the table in Alec Baldwin's fatal prop gun shooting on set of 'Rust'. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it's too early to comment on charges at this point over the deadly shooting by Alec Baldwin on the set of his new movie 'Rust.'
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Alec Baldwin film tragedy: What are the rules for guns on movie sets?

The harrowing incident that resulted in the death of a cinematographer on a film set last week has left questions around the use of firearms in the entertainment industry. Actor Alec Baldwin said his heart was broken after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun in New Mexico on Thursday.
MOVIES
AFP

Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting

Calls were multiplying in Hollywood Sunday to ban the use of firearms on movie sets, three days after actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a shocking on-set tragedy. A petition on the website change.org calling for a ban on live firearms on film sets and better working conditions for crews had gathered more than 15,000 signatures by Sunday. 
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Real Guns Aren't Needed on Film and TV Sets, Experts Say, Amid Calls for a Permanent Ban

While acting on four seasons of FX’s “American Horror Story,” Leslie Grossman estimates she’s been called upon to shoot a gun “several times.”. “They’re never real guns,” she says. “Nine times out of 10, I’m using a rubber gun.” When the scene does call for a more dramatic close-up of a gun firing with a physical recoil, Grossman says she usually shoots an air gun instead, with effects added in post-production to enhance authenticity. On the most recent season, “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” Grossman recalls only using rubber guns, even while shooting them.
TV SERIES
Deadline

200 Hollywood Cinematographers Call For Ban On Functional Firearms On Sets After ‘Rust’ Shooting That Killed Halyna Hutchins

Dozens of Hollywood’s most prominent cinematographers banded together today to put a thoughtful argument behind a simple plea: “ban all functional firearms on set.” Among the 200 signatories to the group statement of purpose were DPs Greig Fraser (Dune), Rachel Morrison (Black Panther), Ed Lachman (Carol), Mandy Walker (Mulan) and Alice Brooks (In the Heights). While the collective effort was not taken under the aegis of the American Society of Cinematographers, its Governor Stephen Lighthill also signed. The campaign, which spread across social media, was a reaction to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, two film-set workers handled gun on set

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the weapon passed through the hands of two other people on set: the firearms specialist and an assistant director. An affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective states that armorer Hannah Gutierrez...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES

