It’s not the start to the season the Boston Celtics were hoping for. The Celts are 0-2, dropping a 138-134 overtime decision to the New York Knicks in their season-opener and getting obliterated 115-83 by the Toronto Raptors in their home-opener. They head out to take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday as -5.5 favorites, but they’ll take to the court without their leading scorer.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO