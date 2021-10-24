CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

8 Things (Besides Crowds) That Will Impact Your 2021 Disney World Trip

By Madison Owens
allears.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 still has 2 and a half months in it, and they’re going to be some of the busiest in Disney World all year!. You may have planned your trip for October, November, or December months ago, but there are some things that will impact your trip that you might be...

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney Park Goes on Lockdown, COVID Tests Over 30,000 Guests

When visiting a Disney Park, it is not uncommon to see characters out and about, ready to take an adorable selfie with Guests from a safe distance. Maybe you’re at Walt Disney World and see Stitch hanging out in Tomorrowland. Or maybe you were able to get a coveted reservation at Be Our Guest and the Beast makes an appearance — character interactions are fun and make for great memories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Temporarily Stops Entry Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

China’s Shanghai Disney Resort, home to Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and the magical Enchanted Storybook Castle, has temporarily stopped entry to the theme park due to a reported positive case of COVID-19. The official website for Shanghai Disney Resort released the following statement:. To cooperate with the pandemic investigation in other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

How Disney World Has Become Unrecognizable in the Past Two Years

Disney World has seen an inordinate amount of change in the last two years!. The pandemic shut down the parks and when things reopened, they were very different than what we’d seen before. We’ve seen health and safety measures, operational changes, and old features and offerings disappear in the past several months — so much so that Disney World is almost unrecognizable!
TRAVEL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney World Releases Park Hours Through Early January 2022

Disney World had previously released hours through New Years Day of 2022. But if you’re heading to Disney World just after the holiday season wraps, we’ve got some news that will be helpful for planning your trip — park hours have now been released through January 10th, 2022!. As a...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Disney Character#Fastpass#Genie
allears.net

NEWS: Coca-Cola CEO Predicts “Sporadic Shortages” in 2022

In explaining what could cause these shortages, he cited “labor shortages, spiking gas costs in Europe and a plastic plant in Brazil that burst into flames.” Additionally, issues in the supply chain and higher commodity costs may contribute. The effects of the sporadic shortages will likely be most widely seen...
BUSINESS
allears.net

Save BIG on Hundreds of Disney Items for a Limited Time

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays are quickly approaching and if you’ve got a BIG list of friends and family members to get presents for, you could quickly spend a lot of money on gifts.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

Where to Find Your Future Park Passes Now in the Disney World App

Disney Genie has debuted in Disney World and new portions in the My Disney Experience app have appeared in relation to the new service. But, some of those changes initially altered the spot where guests could find their Park Pass reservations in the app and look at their future plans. Now, things have changed again and we’re sharing all the updates you need to know.
CELL PHONES
touringplans.com

Ten Things That Are Still Free at Walt Disney World

It’s no secret that Walt Disney World vacation prices are always on the rise. But even in this era of $200 Halloween parties and paid access to the formerly free expedited queue access, there are still a few freebies that are available to any Disney World guest. Here are ten that you may want to check out during your Disney World vacation.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
allears.net

Why 7AM Just Became the Worst Part of Your Day in Disney World

As of today, October 19th, guests can once again “skip the lines” at many popular attractions across all four parks in Disney World — though, it does look a little different. Disney Genie+ and Individual Attraction Selections are Disney’s two new PAID replacements for FastPass+, so guests hoping to hop...
LIFESTYLE
Theme Park Insider

Planning a Trip to Walt Disney World?

October 26, 2021, 6:53 PM · Thinking about a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort? We have updated the "Strategy" sections on our Disney World theme park guide pages to include the latest information and advice about Disney's new day-planning and ride reservation systems. You can find our Walt...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

9 Things to Know About Disney World Popcorn Buckets

One of the very best values on Walt Disney World property is the souvenir popcorn bucket. Buckets can be found at a number of locations in all of the parks, and people of all ages love them. Not only that, these buckets allow you to have affordable snacks for the duration of your trip.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

China Holds 30,000 People Inside Shanghai Disneyland After Single COVID-19 Infection Reported

More than 30,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were forced to stay within the park on Sunday and required to take a COVID-19 test to gain their liberty from the Magic Kingdom after a single guest tested positive for COVID-19. The draconian response is a vivid illustration of China’s ongoing “COVID zero” approach to the pandemic, a policy that has sparked growing unrest in the country as the more transmissible Delta variant makes total containment more challenging. Disney’s sprawling Shanghai park, the company’s second-largest in the world, became the site of endless lines for nasal swabs rather than rollercoasters late into the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

The One Thing You FORGOT Was Missing at Walt Disney World

Since Walt Disney World reopened last year, they’ve been gradually bringing things back to the way they were pre-pandemic. At the start, there were no ride pre-shows, no buffets, and several restaurants and hotels were closed. Now we’ve seen lots of things going back to normal, with the return of buffets and pre-shows and most of the restaurants and hotels back again.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: Port Orleans French Quarter Has Reopened in Disney World!

Another day, another reopening in Disney World! And, we’ve been counting down the days until Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter welcomed everyone back once again. While the Riverside section of the resort has opened already, the French Quarter has officially reopened today so guests can visit both sides...
TRAVEL
allears.net

VIDEO: Ranger the Rhino Got a Halloween-Themed Party in Disney World Today!

We know that you’re ready to celebrate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas soon in Disney World. But, what if we told you that there’s ANOTHER special occasion taking place in Disney’s Animal Kingdom today?. It’s time to party, because Ranger the Rhino is celebrating his very first birthday! According to Dr....
ANIMALS
themeparktourist.com

6 Refurbishments Coming Soon to Walt Disney World (October 2021)

Disney parks are constantly changing their refurbishment schedules, making it difficult for guests to keep up with the operating times and latest news regarding their favorite attractions, resorts, shops, and restaurants. Here are a few big, upcoming changes that are either confirmed by their respective parks or at the least very strongly rumored for the very near future.
TRAVEL
orlandoinformer.com

HHN Curtain Call, Disney Genie Debut, and Holidays on Deck: Your Weekly Theme-Park Recap (October 18 – 14)

Here’s the Orlando theme-park news you need to know for the week of October 18 – 24. As we turn the corner into this final week of October, we say goodbye to spooky season and, more painfully, to another year of Halloween Horror Nights. This year was a big one for several reasons, not the least of which was the fact that it had been two years since Universal Studios Florida hosted a full-scale HHN. On top of that, this was an anniversary year, which means that the houses and festivities were full of fan-service and easter eggs – just how we like them. If you still want to sneak in a visit to Halloween Horror Nights 2021, there’s time. HHN will run from Tuesday, October 26 – Sunday, October 31.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Check Out the Food and Drinks Coming to Disneyland’s Merriest Nites!

Disney Merriest Nites is looking like the event of the season already, as tickets have sold out in Disneyland!. Before the event kicks off in November, now you can start planning your evening with details on the dining being featured soon!. Disney World has shared the eats, treats, and drinks...
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

PHOTOS: Mickey Beignets Have FINALLY Returned to Disney World!

As many Disney World Resorts have reopened this past year, we’ve seen some fan-favorite restaurants and eats return as well!. And, with Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter Resort opening today, a VERY popular snack is officially back!. Now that Port Orleans — French Quarter Resort has reopened, Scat Cat’s...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy