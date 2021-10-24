8 Things (Besides Crowds) That Will Impact Your 2021 Disney World Trip

Here’s the Orlando theme-park news you need to know for the week of October 18 – 24. As we turn the corner into this final week of October, we say goodbye to spooky season and, more painfully, to another year of Halloween Horror Nights. This year was a big one for several reasons, not the least of which was the fact that it had been two years since Universal Studios Florida hosted a full-scale HHN. On top of that, this was an anniversary year, which means that the houses and festivities were full of fan-service and easter eggs – just how we like them. If you still want to sneak in a visit to Halloween Horror Nights 2021, there’s time. HHN will run from Tuesday, October 26 – Sunday, October 31.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO