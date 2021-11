Next week on Chicago PD season 9 episode 6, there’s an opportunity to dive more into Adam Ruzek’s past. Will the end result of that be what anyone expected? Odds are, the answer to this question will be “no.” This episode, entitled “End of Watch,” is a chance to see how far the character has come through the arrival of an old colleague. He wasn’t always the same guy he is now; how many of his old ways will return? Beyond just that, are some other characters going to be in a position where they have to clean up some of his messes?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO