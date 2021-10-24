CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at...

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane likely out Sunday night for COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night's game against Detroit because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane. All three players missed...
Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RELEASE OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

In what was an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN, former 11th overall pick Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. You can read details on his interview here. In the meantime, the minute the interview was over, the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on the team's social media accounts. Here it is in full:
Tuesday's Transactions

MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta's INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo. ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo. MINOR LEAGUE. Frontier League. FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Traded RHP Jose Diaz to...
Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned by the Hawks, found fault with senior management’s lack of action in 2010, the organization apologized to Beach and promised to work on a “fair resolution.”
