Panthers concerns rapidly accelerate as Darnold benched in 25-3 loss to NYG

By Walter Hermann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 9 days ago

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – Concerns mounted at a rapid pace Sunday as quarterback Sam Darnold was benched in the 4th quarter and the Panthers (3-4) fell to one of the worst teams in the league, the New York Giants, 25-3, at Metlife Stadium.

Carolina’s fate was sealed when New York (2-5) punched in a touchdown with 4:46 to go on a 19-yard rush from Devontae Booker, and with it a 25-3 lead.

Panthers owner David Tepper entered the lockeroom after the game, according to Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel. It is unclear at this time exactly what he told the team.

With under 13 minutes to play in the game, PJ Walker entered and Darnold, in his first year with the Panthers and still under his rookie contract, hit the bench. It was unclear if he was benched for his performace, an injury, or both. The change would not matter.

Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano knocked in a pair of field goals from 19 and 44 yards, respectively, in the 4th quarter.

EXCLUSIVE: Panthers safety dishes on XFL transition, family, career goals

The first touchdown of the game came in the 3rd quarter after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones caught a pass on a trick play to put the Giants in the Panthers red zone. New York would take a 12-3 lead on a 5-yard completion from Jones to Dante Pettis.

The Panthers trailed the Giants 5-3 at halftime Sunday.

The Panthers (3-3) retained possession for the first six minutes of the game, but were only able to kick a field goal against the 1-5 Giants.

The Panthers held a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter when the Giants failed to score on a 1st & goal, going for it on 4th down from the 2-yard line.

The Giants would score on a safety to start the 2nd quarter as Sam Darnold was called for intentional grounding, and then New York kicked a field goal on their next set of plays to take a 5-3 lead.

That’s the way the score would end at the half.

Darnold finished with 111 passing yards on 16-of-25 completions with no TDs and 1 interception. Walker finished 3-of-14 passing with 33 yards, no TDs, and no INTs.

Carolina returns to action against the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday at Bank of America Stadium (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte).

Carolina returns to action against the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday at Bank of America Stadium (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte).

