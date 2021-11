On Wednesday, the Ethereum blockchain underwent its third upgrade in seven months. And unlike the previous two upgrades, things have gone smoothly so far. The Altair upgrade was the first (and perhaps last) upgrade to the Beacon chain before Ethereum fully transitions to a proof-of-stake network. The Beacon chain, which introduced ETH staking and set the table for "shard chains" that expand the network's capacity, runs alongside the current Ethereum chain but will remain separate from it until "the merge" to Ethereum 2.0—which promises a faster, less congested network.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO