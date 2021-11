Granbury High School’s Lady Pirates did everything but win their District 5-5A volleyball match Tuesday against Azle, and it wasn't for lack of trying after a slow start. After losing the first two sets by a matching 25-16 margin, the Lady Pirates (18-25, 3-7) refused to go away and came racing back with a 25-19 win before slipping 25-23 in the final stanza. Azle (21-18, 6-4) secured the District’s third playoff berth with the victory.

GRANBURY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO