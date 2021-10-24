Crash involving motorcycle and a dump truck closed Lehigh County road

McDonald’s fans won’t have to wait much longer to satisfy their cravings for Big Macs and chicken McNuggets in Upper Saucon Township. Crews plan to break ground Tuesday, Nov. 16 on the long-awaited eatery at Passer Road and Route 309. Four homes, an apartment building and at least two businesses were previously torn down to make way for the project. Work is expected to take three to four months to complete on the McDonald’s, a chain spokeswoman said.

UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO