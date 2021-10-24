Letter: Loop Trolley has already wasted enough tax money

I am amused by the headline of Veronique de Rugy’s piece “End all of the Trump-era import taxes” Oct. 17 and the reason I’m amused is because later she calls them tariffs. Tariffs is another word for tax and let’s all be clear President Biden is keeping them in place because they generate money for the federal government. What Biden and others in the White House fail to recognize is that revenue for the feds is contributing to inflation and if the tariffs (aka taxes) aren’t working anyway, why continue them. I ask that Biden wake up and repeal the tariffs because consumers are the only ones who suffer when they are imposed. The other side couldn’t care less because they aren’t paying for them or at least the cost of them is passed along to you and me as consumers. In the end the best way to deal with China is to do exactly that, strike a meaningful trade deal that has protections in it for both sides and is equitable for both. Sadly, however China has a tendency to seek advantage in trade at virtually all costs meaning fairness isn’t typically something you find if you make a deal with them, especially if you’re the U.S.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO