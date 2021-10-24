CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Loop Trolley has already wasted enough tax money

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Regarding "Regional board to decide soon on new federal grant to restart Loop Trolley" (Oct. 18): The East-West Gateway Council of Governments should vote not to give the Loop Trolley another $1.3 million in federal funding at the council's meeting on Oct. 27.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Plan stalled because money has corrupted political will

Letter: Only fools and the unprincipled buy Trump’s lies Letter: Shildt put players first; Mozeliak had other priorities Letter: Grant defended Constitution unlike those who obey Trump Letter: Trump coup didn’t succeed, so why all the commotion? Letter: Democrats barreling toward avoidable self-destruction. Regarding “Biden scales back $2T plan: free...
St. Louis Business Journal

Federal grant could get Delmar Loop Trolley back on track

The Delmar Loop Trolley could soon be back on track, but it will require more than a million dollars in federal funding that's currently earmarked for transportation. “There’s a really good opportunity for St. Louis to keep moving forward and improve upon a really good project,” said Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill in the Loop and chair of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District.
Whittier Daily News

A tariff is a tax: Letters

I am amused by the headline of Veronique de Rugy’s piece “End all of the Trump-era import taxes” Oct. 17 and the reason I’m amused is because later she calls them tariffs. Tariffs is another word for tax and let’s all be clear President Biden is keeping them in place because they generate money for the federal government. What Biden and others in the White House fail to recognize is that revenue for the feds is contributing to inflation and if the tariffs (aka taxes) aren’t working anyway, why continue them. I ask that Biden wake up and repeal the tariffs because consumers are the only ones who suffer when they are imposed. The other side couldn’t care less because they aren’t paying for them or at least the cost of them is passed along to you and me as consumers. In the end the best way to deal with China is to do exactly that, strike a meaningful trade deal that has protections in it for both sides and is equitable for both. Sadly, however China has a tendency to seek advantage in trade at virtually all costs meaning fairness isn’t typically something you find if you make a deal with them, especially if you’re the U.S.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Future of the Loop Trolley unclear after regional board rejects grant

ST. LOUIS — A regional board on Wednesday rejected a proposed $1.26 million federal grant to help revive the dormant Loop Trolley, leaving the 2.2-mile line’s future unclear. The action to turn down the trolley leadership’s request was taken on a voice vote by the board of the East-West Gateway...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Page, Jones endorse grant for Loop Trolley but only if Bi-State runs it

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday endorsed a $1.26 million federal grant to help revive the scuttled Loop Trolley — but only if the Bi-State Development Agency takes over its operation. It wasn’t clear whether Jones and Page’s joint announcement...
Loop Trolley remains dead in its tracks after a regional planning agency rejects funding plan

The future of the Loop Trolley in St. Louis remains uncertain after the failure of another plan to bring it back. The East-West Gateway Council of Governments rejected a plan Wednesday to use $1.26 million in federal money to fund the 2.2-mile connection between the Delmar Loop and Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. Another $540,000 from a sales tax along the route would also help cover the costs to restart the trolley.
Summit Daily News

How has the affordable housing tax money been spent?

Five years after Summit County voters approved Measure 5A — a 10-year, 0.6% sales tax to fund affordable housing projects throughout the community — they’ll be asked to renew the tax for an additional 20 years in the form of Measure 6B on the November ballot. Summit Combined Housing Authority...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Democrats continue taxing and spending our money

Regarding the editorial “Politicians claim to support kids, so why nix a spending bill that does it?” (Oct. 28): I see several problems with the Democrats’ knee-jerk solution to paying for what I believe is an unneeded spending proposal. First off is that we are currently seeing record tax dollars coming into the federal government that should be used to fund current programs and shore up Medicare and Social Security.
kcrw.com

Could taxing billionaires’ unsold assets raise enough money to pay for Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described a tax on billionaires that would help pay for President Biden’s ambitious social policy agenda. She told CNN on Sunday: “It would help get at capital gains, which are an extraordinarily large part of the incomes of the wealthiest individuals, and right now escape taxation until they're realized. … It's not a wealth tax, but a tax on unrealized capital gains of exceptionally wealthy individuals.”
constructforstl.org

Regional Board to Decide Soon on New Federal Grant to Restart Loop Trolley

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Almost two years after the long-debated Loop Trolley shut down regular service amid financial troubles, backers are hoping that a regional board will soon approve a $1.26 million federal grant to help get the line running again next year. “There’s no downside to having this grant...
Grosse Pointe News

Letter: Big money, bad precedent

We as a voting community need to decide this week if we want to allow large dollars and outside funding of our small-town city council elections to become the norm. If we do, then the days of finding committed residents who are willing to serve on these local councils may be over. They simply won’t be able to afford to run at their own expense against nationally organized party money.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

French: The Loop Trolley is St. Louis' Afghanistan. It's time to get out.

Cutting your losses is never an easy decision. In life, in business, or in government. After pouring significant energy and money into a project, it is normal to think that just a little bit more will finally make the difference and turn all that effort from a complete waste into the long awaited realization of a dream. Such thinking turned Afghanistan into America’s longest and most expensive war. And such thinking keeps St. Louis pouring money into our own proverbial Afghanistan: the disastrous Loop Trolley. But sometimes, you just have to pull out.
Lima News

Letter: Tax problems not explained

Let me try to wrap my head around this one. Someone who wants to be mayor here in Lima has admitted in an official election board filing that when she decided to run for mayor she hadn’t filed a return or paid Lima City income tax for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. She also lied to this very newspaper on October 6 when questioned about her tax filing issues claiming “she always paid her taxes…..local, state and national”.
The Post and Courier

Letter: Property tax increase outrageous

I just received my property tax bill. A mere 14% increase. When was the last time you received a 14% salary increase or a 14% increase in Social Security? Betcha never. Did our police officers or fire department employees receive a 14% increase? Of course not. One would think that during the last year of COVID with the economic issues people face that tax increases would be kept to a minimum. Even during normal economic times 14% is outrageous. Keep this in mind the next time you go to the polls to vote.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Washington ponders a tax on plastic

According to news reports, our leaders in Washington are now talking about placing a tax on all plastic containers. Given that about 90 percent of those items are produced in China, does that mean China will be paying that cost? Chances are no, and that cost will hit American consumers who buy products packaged in plastic.
