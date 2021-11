Celebrations turned to violence in East Lansing on Saturday after the Michigan State Spartans toppled the University of Michigan Wolverines 37 to 33. At least one car was overturned and several couches and mattresses were set on fire as part of the revelry that followed the win. Much of the chaos centered around the Cedar Village apartment complex which is located just off the MSU campus.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO