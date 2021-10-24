CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Stop discussing politics at the swimming pools

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI need to vent my frustration with people discussing politics in The Villages swimming pools. Residents of The Villages should...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 53

Liberals AreEvil
9d ago

Democrats like you and Loretta would love to stop free speech just like social media. Democrats like Ed are all evil. VOTE Trump Red in every election as if your life depends on it, IT DOES.

Reply(6)
17
JRr Pen
9d ago

It’s called freedom of speech! You’ve got the freedom not to go to the pool, or the freedom to put some headphones on.

Reply(2)
12
Aaron B. Beal
9d ago

the pool is supposed to be a place to have fun & relax. all talking about politics & religion does is cause arguments & fights.

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Hill

Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

CDC advisory group votes to recommend Pfizer kids vaccine

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving their vaccines. Members...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Adams wins New York City mayor's race

Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

(CNN) — The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.
MLB
CBS News

Facebook to shut down and delete its face-recognition system

Facebook is ending its facial recognition system this month and plans to delete face scans of the more than 1 billion users it collected in the past decade, the company – attributing the shift to growing societal concerns – announced Tuesday. The decision eliminates a feature that created templates of...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Retta

Comments / 0

Community Policy