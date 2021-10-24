CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Independent

How does depression and anxiety affect the body?

It’s no surprise that when a person gets a diagnosis of heart disease, cancer or some other life-limiting or life-threatening physical ailment, they become anxious or depressed. But the reverse can also be true: Undue anxiety or depression can foster the development of a serious physical disease, and even impede the ability to withstand or recover from one.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The 6 Best Foods to Help with Anxiety

Ingredients including green tea, spinach, salmon, and eggs could all play a role in helping to lower feelings of anxiety and stress. From talk therapy to medication, there are plenty of approaches those with anxiety can take to try and calm their system down a notch. But what if we told you that one of them involved looking no further than your kitchen cupboards?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Tackle Social Anxiety

Social anxiety afflicts millions of people and creates an extreme, highly aversive sense of self-awareness. Social anxiety is a component of a desire to take care of others in social situations. Many of the beliefs a person holds about the consequences of social situations are likely to prove untrue. If...
MENTAL HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Low Self-Esteem and Anxiety can be a Harmful Combination

Learn to identify low self-esteem and how that impacts anxiety. Anxiety is a common mental health disorder that many people live with. Living with a mental illness is a struggle that is prevalent during nearly every waking minute. Those living with anxiety may experience excessive fears of worry and may even cause someone to feel inadequate about themselves.
#Anxiety#Mental Health
Psych Centra

Does Magnesium Help with Anxiety?

Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral that provides several health benefits and may help with managing symptoms of anxiety. Anxiety is a natural response to stress. Everyone feels anxious sometimes. If you feel like you can’t shut your worries off, reducing your anxiety is key. You can explore many options...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Driving Anxiety?

If you live with driving anxiety, the fear can seem overwhelming. But with the right support, there’s a positive outlook for this condition. Like other phobias, driving anxiety can strike at the worst of times, like when you’re in the middle of a commute down a busy highway. For many, the sudden swell of fear can be disorienting or downright terrifying.
MENTAL HEALTH
myveronanj.com

Presentation: Supporting Children With Anxiety

According to studies by the Centers for Disease Control, one in six students ages two to eight experience a mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. The CDC further states that anxiety disorders typically increase with the age of the student. Supporting anxious children at home, in school and in the community is pivotal to their social and emotional well-being.
VERONA, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Independent

How to cope with anxiety over another ‘winter crisis’

Last winter was tough going – and if the mere idea of facing it all again is filling you with dread, you’re not alone.Just a glance at this week’s headlines feels daunting, with Covid cases rising and experts warning more action is needed to avoid another ‘winter crisis’.Worried how you might cope this time around? Anxious about being anxious again? We hear you – so we tapped up some of our favourite psychologists and therapists for their expert insight, and advice that’s actually helpful:Worrying about being worried is a thingWe often tell ourselves there’s no point worrying about things that...
YOGA
JSTOR Daily

Coping with Climate Anxiety

In a recently published landmark survey, 10,000 young people between the ages of 16 and 25 were asked to share how they feel about climate change and governments’ response to it. The results paint a dismal picture: more than 50 percent of respondents reported being very or extremely worried about climate change, with 84 percent at least moderately worried. Half feel “sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty.” This study is the first large-scale investigation of climate anxiety in young people.
ENVIRONMENT
collegecandy.com

Ways to Overcome Excess Anxiety in our Lives

Worry is normal. Everybody worries and doubts. However, excess anxiety is unhealthy. It is not uncommon to be anxious when gambling. People who play in polskie kasyno and other casino games may feel anxious about winning or losing. On a typical day, people can be anxious about upcoming events where they need to perform. The “What ifs” of life can become uncontrollable and stressful. They can interfere with your happiness and daily life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Neuroscience News

Anxiety Impacts Ability to Perceive Changes in Breathing

Summary: People with higher levels of anxiety have altered perceptions of their breathing compared to those with lower levels of anxiety. The altered perception of respiration can lead to an increase in feelings of anxiety, researchers report. Source: University of Otago. People with higher levels of anxiety have altered perceptions...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Mindfulness Effective for Managing Anxiety Disorders?

Mindfulness practice has helped calm minds for thousands of years — and modern science agrees it could be a useful tool in reducing anxiety. People who experience anxiety will know just how much the condition can impact daily life — creeping into everything from work to relationships to hobbies. If...
MENTAL HEALTH
wfla.com

Best fidget toy for anxiety

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although fidget toys started as a fad a few years ago, they’re believed to help reduce anxiety or stress levels in people of all ages. In some cases, they may also help children who have difficulty focusing and stay productive. Although most fidget toys are marketed towards children and teenagers, many adults can enjoy them as well.
ELECTRONICS
highlandernews.org

Campus Cope: Tips for dealing with test anxiety

As midterm season approaches, it can be easy to fall into a spiral of test-taking anxiety. Since classes have been online for almost two years, going back to in-person exams can be incredibly nerve-racking. Here are some tips to dealing with testing anxiety:. Practice makes perfect. To prevent last-minute stress...
MENTAL HEALTH
fox26houston.com

Is it hypochondria or post-pandemic health anxiety?

Many people, especially parents, medical staff, and educators, are beginning to feel the effects of relentless anxiety – an aching jaw, tight chest, or stiff neck are classic signs of long-term stress. Sometimes that pain or discomfort is so intense that people seek out emergency rooms. Primary care doctors are noticing orders for more scans, tests, and costly medical procedures that turn out to be negative for disease but probable for stress. Feeling like you may die or that your doctor is missing something can make you feel like a hypochondriac. You don’t want to be thought of as unstable, but the stress is real, and the panic is scary. This new phenomenon mimicking hypochondriasis is called post-pandemic health anxiety and it includes worries and obsessions about perceived threats to one’s health. It’s the same classification as hypochondriasis but time specific to the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Yoga for Anxiety: 9 Poses to Try

Many people turn to yoga for stress and anxiety relief. Learn how yoga for anxiety works, plus some basic poses to get started. Many people living with anxiety use a combination of methods to manage their symptoms, including therapy, lifestyle changes, and often, alternative treatments like yoga. Anxiety disorders affect...
WORKOUTS
amymyersmd.com

A Guide to Managing Holiday Stress & Anxiety

The most wonderful time of the year is officially here. I absolutely love the holiday season. I enjoy the parties, getting together with family and friends, shopping for gifts, and creating memories with my husband, Xavier, and our daughter, Elle. While there is so much to enjoy, such as festive music, beautiful decorations, and family gatherings, managing holiday stress can be difficult for all of us, including me.
HEALTH
Chiropractic Economics

Natural herbs and supplements for anxiety

Part of ceremonies in both Polynesian and Micronesian cultures to reduce stress and improve mood, it is among the natural herbs and supplements for anxiety. There’s no question that the number of Americans reporting symptoms of mental health issues – and anxiety symptoms in particular – has increased sharply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. You’ve likely seen this exact same trend among your own patients, with increased questions about natural herbs and supplements for anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
outreachmagazine.com

3 Biblical Principles for Fighting Anxiety

We’re All Freaking Out (and Why We Don’t Need To) Over the past 10 years, I have worked as a pastor at the Porch, a young-adult ministry in Dallas, Texas, that brings in thousands of people every week to worship, with many more joining us via satellite locations around America. This role has allowed me to work directly with tens of thousands of young men and women.
DALLAS, TX

