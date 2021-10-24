Many people, especially parents, medical staff, and educators, are beginning to feel the effects of relentless anxiety – an aching jaw, tight chest, or stiff neck are classic signs of long-term stress. Sometimes that pain or discomfort is so intense that people seek out emergency rooms. Primary care doctors are noticing orders for more scans, tests, and costly medical procedures that turn out to be negative for disease but probable for stress. Feeling like you may die or that your doctor is missing something can make you feel like a hypochondriac. You don’t want to be thought of as unstable, but the stress is real, and the panic is scary. This new phenomenon mimicking hypochondriasis is called post-pandemic health anxiety and it includes worries and obsessions about perceived threats to one’s health. It’s the same classification as hypochondriasis but time specific to the pandemic.

