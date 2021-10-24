CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

MLW Releases Full Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Match

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 9 days ago

MLW has released the full Title vs. Title match between Jacob...

411mania.com

ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Calls Current AEW Star “The Greatest Wrestler That Ever Lived”

Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Crown Jewel: Drew McIntyre Vs. Big E (WWE Title Match)

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Drew carries his sword, Angela, to the ring with him. Out next comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E stops and poses on the entrance-way, talking to the title as the fireworks go off. We get formal ring introductions.
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Set for Raw Women's Title Match on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in one week's time. The announcement comes after the two stars had a war of words on Raw that turned physical. WWE @WWE. "I beat <a href="https://twitter.com/SashaBanksWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SashaBanksWWE</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WrestleMania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WrestleMania</a>. I beat <a href="https://twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@itsBayleyWWE</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HIAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HIAC</a>. And last...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Drops Hint For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre put out an open challenge. The call was answered by Mustafa Ali, who has been looking to elevate his status in the promotion. The way McIntyre defeated Ali may offer some foreshadowing about a future big match. Dave Meltzer reported in a Wrestling...
#Mlw#Philadelphia#Combat#Title#Mlw Fightland 2021
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Reportedly Releases Multiple Wrestlers As Part Of New Company Edict

MLW has reportedly released three wrestlers, according to PWInsider. The following wrestlers have been released: Beastman, who just debuted at the Fightland taping; Bu Ku Dao, who was signed in late 2020; Leo Brien, who was signed in February 2021. MLW has not publicly announced the releases, but word is...
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.1.21

Y’ALL, TALK ABOUT UPS AND DOWNS AND WILD RIDES! Recently, I celebrated my 35th birthday, went to EDC (including a five day bender in Las Vegas), had a split that I’m sure y’all will be just as sad – if not moreso – than me, and came all the way out at the end of it a man with some a whole lot of necessity for introspective self-therapy! Am I cured, hell nah, but I know one thing that’ll make it better…
WWE
f4wonline.com

nZo debut, Homicide vs. LA Park set for MLW War Chamber

The former Enzo Amore in WWE told TMZ that he is signed for the November 6th War Chamber event in Philadelphia, PA. He said he hasn't signed a contract anywhere, but isn't planning on this being a one-off appearance. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up...
wrestlinginc.com

MLW Fusion Alpha Results (10/20): Caribbean Title Defense, Tankman Vs. Cross – Opera Cup

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of MLW Fusion: Alpha, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and Fite TV at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:
411mania.com

Five Names Removed From Impact Roster Page, Reportedly Not Released

Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com. The site notes that they reached out to Impact...
f4wonline.com

MLW Fusion Alpha results: Richard Holliday vs. King Muertes

This week's MLW Fusion: Alpha saw the IWA Caribbean Championship on the line as Richard Holliday defended against King Muertes, an Opera Cup first round match between Matt Cross and Calvin Tankman, and Holidead taking on Nicole Savoy in women's featherweight action. The show was supposed to open with the...
COMBAT SPORTS
f4wonline.com

AEW reveals full bracket for TBS title tournament

During Friday's edition of Rampage, AEW revealed the full field for the tournament that will crown the first-ever TBS Champion which kicks off on Saturday's Dynamite. The 12-woman tournament will feature four first-round matches and four byes with Kris Statlander, former Women's Champion Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa and the undefeated Jade Cargill earning automatic entries into the second round.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

MLW Releases Full Middleweight Championship Match From Fightland

MLW has released the unedited Middleweight Championship match from their Fightland show that took place earlier this month. You can see the video below of the match, which saw Myron Reed defend the title against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis. The match was one of two from the event that aired...
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

MLW Announces Ladder Match For War Chamber

MLW will crown a new National Openweight Champion at their War Chamber event next month. The promotion issued the following press release:. Ladder Match to decide next National Champion Nov. 6 in Philly. Featuring a Wild Card Entrant!. Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that...
