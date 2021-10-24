MLW Releases Full Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Match

Ula Siekacz has broken her silence after being badly beaten by TKO in an intergender MMA bout in Poland on Friday night. Siekacz, who is nicknamed 'ArmPowerGirl, took on Piotr 'Mua Boy' Lisowski in one of two intergender fights on the controversial MMA-VIP3 card. The fight ended in the second...
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.
We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop and pyro. Drew carries his sword, Angela, to the ring with him. Out next comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. Big E stops and poses on the entrance-way, talking to the title as the fireworks go off. We get formal ring introductions.
Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair in one week's time. The announcement comes after the two stars had a war of words on Raw that turned physical. WWE @WWE. "I beat <a href="https://twitter.com/SashaBanksWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SashaBanksWWE</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WrestleMania?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WrestleMania</a>. I beat <a href="https://twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@itsBayleyWWE</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HIAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HIAC</a>. And last...
Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre put out an open challenge. The call was answered by Mustafa Ali, who has been looking to elevate his status in the promotion. The way McIntyre defeated Ali may offer some foreshadowing about a future big match. Dave Meltzer reported in a Wrestling...
MLW has reportedly released three wrestlers, according to PWInsider. The following wrestlers have been released: Beastman, who just debuted at the Fightland taping; Bu Ku Dao, who was signed in late 2020; Leo Brien, who was signed in February 2021. MLW has not publicly announced the releases, but word is...
Y’ALL, TALK ABOUT UPS AND DOWNS AND WILD RIDES! Recently, I celebrated my 35th birthday, went to EDC (including a five day bender in Las Vegas), had a split that I’m sure y’all will be just as sad – if not moreso – than me, and came all the way out at the end of it a man with some a whole lot of necessity for introspective self-therapy! Am I cured, hell nah, but I know one thing that’ll make it better…
Earlier today it was announced that on Saturday November 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philly that a ladder match will take place. This will be a five man ladder match to crown a new MLW National Openweight Championship. Four of the competitors have already been announced and the fifth is a mystery opponent.
The former Enzo Amore in WWE told TMZ that he is signed for the November 6th War Chamber event in Philadelphia, PA. He said he hasn't signed a contract anywhere, but isn't planning on this being a one-off appearance. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absolutely not. Line 'em up...
Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of MLW Fusion: Alpha, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and Fite TV at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for MLW:
Five talent members have been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page, but they have reportedly not been released. As PWInsider reports, No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of ImpactWrestling.com. The site notes that they reached out to Impact...
This week's MLW Fusion: Alpha saw the IWA Caribbean Championship on the line as Richard Holliday defended against King Muertes, an Opera Cup first round match between Matt Cross and Calvin Tankman, and Holidead taking on Nicole Savoy in women's featherweight action. The show was supposed to open with the...
During Friday's edition of Rampage, AEW revealed the full field for the tournament that will crown the first-ever TBS Champion which kicks off on Saturday's Dynamite. The 12-woman tournament will feature four first-round matches and four byes with Kris Statlander, former Women's Champion Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa and the undefeated Jade Cargill earning automatic entries into the second round.
MLW has released the unedited Middleweight Championship match from their Fightland show that took place earlier this month. You can see the video below of the match, which saw Myron Reed defend the title against Tajiri, Arez, and Aramis. The match was one of two from the event that aired...
MLW will crown a new National Openweight Champion at their War Chamber event next month. The promotion issued the following press release:. Ladder Match to decide next National Champion Nov. 6 in Philly. Featuring a Wild Card Entrant!. Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that...
– PWInsider reported some additional notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Vince McMahon was in attendance for last night’s show. Also, there were reportedly no NXT wrestlers at the show. As noted, AJ Styles was not at Raw due to a rumored “non-injury medical issue.” Per PWInsider, Karrion...
