Of Florida’s many new pieces for the 2020-21, the most fascinating player might be Phlandrous Fleming, most recently of Charleston Southern. If you were to look just at the counting stats, Fleming’s numbers would just off the page at you more than any other of Florida’s incoming talent. Playing for the Buccaneers Fleming put up ridiculous numbers, averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. It’s not just his numbers that are fascinating, but his size and style of play. While he was listed at 6’4” at Charleston Southern, it’s said he came to Gainesville measuring 6’5” but with a near 7’ wingspan, something that might speak to his ability to rebound the basketball.

