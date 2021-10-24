CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Drake Dressed as a Cowboy for His Star-Studded Birthday Costume Party

By Ryan Gajewski
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded. Drake is looking like he started at the ranch, and now he's here. The "Started From the Bottom" rapper, who turned 35 on Sunday, Oct. 24, celebrated his birthday the day prior with a pre-Halloween costume bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Drake...

www.eonline.com

Complex

Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday with ‘Narcos’-Themed Party Attended by Future, Offset, and More

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday with a Halloween costume party in Los Angeles. TMZ reports the star-studded affair, which was held at Goya Studios in Hollywood, was a Narcos-themed bash dubbed “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy.” The guest list included Future, Chris Brown, French Montana, Offset, Kawhi Leonard, Jack Harlow, YG, as well as Drake’s dad Dennis Graham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Inside Drake's "Chico Amante" Costume Party

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday the only way he knows how: by going all out with a star-studded costume party. He celebrated his big day in style on Saturday night, throwing a “Chico Amante” (Lover Boy in Spanish) themed birthday bash in Los Angeles, which was attended by some of his A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake Hosts Star-Studded 'Narcos'-Themed 35th Birthday Party

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Saturday night in Los Angeles with a Narcos-themed bash attended by some of his A-list friends. Rocking custom cowboy boots, a white cowboy hat, tan fringed jacket, bolo tie and denim shirt, the Six God did it up in style at yet another one of his legendary bday blowouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
