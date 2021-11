BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve got ourselves a football season in New England. The Patriots are now riding a win streak, victorious on two straight Sundays following a solid 27-24 road victory over the Chargers on Halloween. We have been waiting for a good, solid win by the Patriots all season, and they got just that Sunday in Los Angeles. The defense played spectacular against a tough Chargers offense, while the New England offense — for the most part — did its part. It was far from perfect, but it was a much-needed victory over a quality opponent. It was also a good...

