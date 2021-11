The Bengals entered the 2021 NFL Draft with two options: protect quarterback Joe Burrow or give him another weapon. Cincinnati went with the latter and it’s been a slam dunk through seven games this season. The 5th overall pick became receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who lit up the Baltimore defense on Sunday in the Bengals’ 41-17 victory. Chase finished with eight receptions for 201 yards, highlighted by the hitch route that he took 82 yards to the house in the third quarter. The 201 yards are the most by a rookie receiver in a single game since the Buccaneers’ Mike Evans went for 209 in 2014.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO