Jamel Herring will defend his WBO featherweight title against Shakur Stevenson at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta moments from now. The world title clash has all the makings of a classic, with unbeaten Stevenson, 24, one of boxing's brightest talents. Aussie fans can stream the big fight live on Fite.tv for only $9.99. In the UK, it's on Sky. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream from anywhere in the world.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO