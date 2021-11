Your team did this to you. “I heard this study once that said the testosterone levels of the fans goes down after a loss,’’ veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder said Monday, the day after the Giants lost for the fifth time in six games this season. “What that tells me is they’re in it with us. They’re in there tooth and nail, they’re fighting the fights in their minds and going through it with us emotionally.’’

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO