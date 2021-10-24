CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Wind Warning until 5 PM Wednesday; Coastal Flood Advisory

Cover picture for the articleURGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. …HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 5 PM EDT WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE…Eastern Plymouth, Dukes, Barnstable and Nantucket Counties in Massachusetts. * WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. *...

seaislenews.com

Coastal Flood Advisory for Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Sea Isle City in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Minor tidal flooding of up to one foot is expected and may result in some partial or full road closures in low-lying areas. “Usually, the most vulnerable...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
shoredailynews.com

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Shore

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 2:00 PM today for Accomack and Northampton County. Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Coastal low will bring wind, flooding and rain this weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. A coastal low will move in late tonight into Monday. This storm system will bring high winds, coastal and tidal flooding, along with ocean overwash along portions of NC 12 and beachfront properties. Heavy rain will be possibly along the coast, especially in northeast North Carolina. Skies will be overcast for the entire area. Showers will develop this afternoon along the Outer Banks and then later tonight across Hampton Roads. Most of the north and northwest will stay dry and windy. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s to near 60. More rain and wind will move in overnight. The heaviest of the rain should remain offshore. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you head to bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 07:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Jasper and Beaufort Counties. In Georgia, Coastal McIntosh, Coastal Liberty, Coastal Chatham and Coastal Bryan Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
US News and World Report

Coastal North Carolina Braces for High Wind, Rains, Flooding

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities prepared for an eastern North Carolina storm this weekend that's anticipated to bring coastal flooding to low-lying areas due to high winds and heavy rains. Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall through Sunday along the Outer Banks and south toward...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Causeways to and from local beaches will experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe minor coastal flooding. Roadways and structures adjacent to ocean swashes may be impacted. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 AM 7.5 3.0 1.6 5-7 Minor 06/09 PM 6.5 2.0 2.0 8 Minor 07/09 AM 8.0 3.5 2.2 8 Moderate 07/09 PM 6.2 1.7 1.9 5-7 Minor 08/10 AM 7.6 3.1 2.0 4-5 Minor 08/10 PM 5.9 1.4 1.8 1-4 None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...One foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 AM 7.5 3.0 1.6 3-5 Minor 06/09 PM 6.5 2.0 2.0 3-5 Minor 07/09 AM 8.0 3.5 2.2 3-5 Moderate 07/09 PM 6.2 1.7 1.9 3-4 Minor 08/10 AM 7.6 3.1 2.0 3 Minor 08/10 PM 5.9 1.4 1.8 2-4 None
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-07 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Wave activity will result in significant beach erosion. Erosion and damage to dune structures is expected. Actions should be taken to protect property along the immediate shoreline. Causeways to and from local beaches will experience moderate coastal flooding and become impassable. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe moderate coastal flooding. Roadways and structures adjacent to ocean swashes may be impacted. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 PM 7.2 1.6 1.7 4-5 Minor 07/09 AM 8.9 3.3 1.9 4-5 Moderate 07/09 PM 7.1 1.5 1.6 4 Minor 08/10 AM 8.0 2.4 1.3 3 Minor 08/10 PM 6.5 0.9 1.4 2-3 None
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-07 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Wave activity will result in significant beach erosion. Erosion and damage to dune structures is expected. Actions should be taken to protect property along the immediate shoreline. Causeways to and from local beaches may begin to see flooding. Low-lying roads and locations bordering the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will see moderate coastal flooding. Some low-lying roads may become impassable. Check with local officials for road information. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 PM 6.7 2.2 2.2 6 Minor 07/09 AM 8.2 3.7 2.4 8 Moderate 07/09 PM 6.4 1.9 2.1 5-6 Minor 08/10 AM 7.6 3.1 2.0 4 Minor 08/10 PM 6.0 1.5 1.9 1-4 Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-07 14:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Causeways to and from local beaches may begin to see flooding. Low-lying roads and locations bordering the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will see moderate coastal flooding. Some low-lying roads may become impassable. Check with local officials for road information. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 PM 6.7 2.2 2.2 6 Minor 07/09 AM 8.2 3.7 2.4 8 Moderate 07/09 PM 6.4 1.9 2.1 5-6 Minor 08/10 AM 7.6 3.1 2.0 4 Minor 08/10 PM 6.0 1.5 1.9 1-4 Minor
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
CBS Boston

Boston Sees ‘Wicked High’ King Tides; Minor Coastal Flooding Expected

BOSTON (CBS) — High “King Tides” of more than a foot are expected in Boston, and minor coastal flooding is possible in Massachusetts Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood statement that was in effect through Saturday afternoon. “This is something that with the astronomical high tides we’ll have to watch for,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said. “Some splashover is possible with this Saturday, Sunday and even into Monday.” (WBZ-TV graphic) Boston high tides are expected to be about a foot Saturday and Sunday afternoon. On Long Wharf, the tide was high enough Saturday for kayaking. King Tide is at its peak!...

