High Wind Warning until 5 PM Wednesday; Coastal Flood Advisory

Effective: 2021-11-06 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-07 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Wave activity will result in significant beach erosion. Erosion and damage to dune structures is expected. Actions should be taken to protect property along the immediate shoreline. Causeways to and from local beaches will experience moderate coastal flooding and become impassable. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks will observe moderate coastal flooding. Roadways and structures adjacent to ocean swashes may be impacted. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 PM 7.2 1.6 1.7 4-5 Minor 07/09 AM 8.9 3.3 1.9 4-5 Moderate 07/09 PM 7.1 1.5 1.6 4 Minor 08/10 AM 8.0 2.4 1.3 3 Minor 08/10 PM 6.5 0.9 1.4 2-3 None

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO