Daniel Jones puts Giants on his back, and even makes an Odell Beckham-esque catch (seriously) in 25-3 win vs. Panthers | QB report card

Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the New York Giants for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wide receiver, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has been designated inactive by the club. Shepard briefly tested the hamstring in pregame, but didn't look ready to play, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He had only limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable to play.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO