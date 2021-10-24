CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daniel Jones puts Giants on his back, and even makes an Odell Beckham-esque catch (seriously) in 25-3 win vs. Panthers | QB report card

By Zack Rosenblatt
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Giants needed a big play, so they turned...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Panthers: Four(ish) things we learned

The New York Giants beat the Carolina Panthers 25-3 on Sunday, finally securing their first victory of the season at home. For most of the game it looked as though neither team was particularly interested in, or capable of, winning. We could say that the 5-3 score, which persisted for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants; Rhule wants more from QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time this season, Sam Darnold may have to start looking over h... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NFL
NFL

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) inactive vs. Panthers

Add ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ to the lengthy list of offensive skill players unavailable for the New York Giants for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wide receiver, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, has been designated inactive by the club. Shepard briefly tested the hamstring in pregame, but didn't look ready to play, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He had only limited participation in practice on Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable to play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Panthers#American Football
Houston Chronicle

Jones passing and catching, Giants D spark win over Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With most of his top skill players sidelined with injuries, Daniel Jones did a little of bit of everything for the New York Giants. He ran the ball, threw a touchdown pass and even made a great catch on a trick play. Combine that with...
NFL
WRAL

Darnold benched, Panthers drop fourth straight in 25-3 loss to Giants

East Rutherford, N.J. — The Carolina Panthers lost their fourth game in a row after quarterback Sam Darnold was benched in the fourth quarter of a 25-3 road loss to the New York Giants. Playing without injured running back Christian McCaffrey during this losing streak, Carolina (3-4) played by far...
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Giants defense wanted to put the team on its back against Panthers

The Giants came into the 2021 season feeling more confident about their defense than their offense, but the unit was a disappointment through the first six games of the year. Sunday’s game against the Panthers may have been what they needed to get back on track. The Giants needed a big day from their defense [more]
NFL
chatsports.com

Jones Does It All, Giants’ Defense Swarms Panthers’ QBs In Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive in leading the New York Giants to a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Jones touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants QB Daniel Jones grew up a Panthers fan. On Sunday, he wants to beat them

When he was a kid, Daniel Jones spent dozens of Sundays in Bank of America Stadium, watching his beloved Carolina Panthers. Jones was 6 years old when the Panthers made the Super Bowl for the first time in the 2003 postseason, and that was the year he found his childhood sports heroes. Jones loved Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad, Mike Rucker, Stephen Davis and especially Jake Delhomme — because Jones wanted to be a quarterback, too. Jones’ favorite all-time Carolina player, though, was Steve Smith because of his combination of talent and toughness.
NFL
wmleader.com

Incredible Daniel Jones catch may have told Giants everything

Your receivers on this day are named Slayton, Pettis, Johnson, Ross, Engram and Rudolph. Your blockers on this day are Peart, Hernandez, Price, Skura and Solder. Your mandate, as the franchise quarterback, appears to be Mission Impossible: Elevate the play of everyone in your huddle, and somehow lift your team to the finish line, if there is any possible way.
NFL
NFL

Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones was QB1, RB1, WR1 in Giants' win over Panthers

The New York Giants clung to a 5-3 lead against the spiraling Carolina Panthers deep into the third quarter Sunday, searching for a big play to spark a rally. As they did all afternoon, Big Blue turned to Daniel Jones. The quarterback made an ﻿Odell Beckham﻿-esque leaping one-handed grab on...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Giants, 25-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Panthers lost their fourth straight game Sunday, and made a big change in the process. Quarterback Sam Darnold spent the fourth quarter on the sideline, while backup P.J. Walker﻿ finished up the 25-3 loss to the Giants. Darnold was 16-of-25 for 111 yards and an...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, down after Giants' 25-3 victory over Panthers

Sunday was a pleasant surprise for a lot of people because most were not expecting a win for the New York Giants. Most, like us here at Giants Wire, expected a loss, and some of us even picked the Carolina Panthers to blow out the Giants. And yet, things went the other direction as Big Blue picked up a 25-3 victory at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
nny360.com

Giants stifle Panthers in impressive 25-3 win

Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and the New York Giants let their defense do the heavy lifting in a 25-3 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J. Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano made field goals from 49, 53 and 44 yards for the Giants...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants 25, Panthers 3: 5 plays that led to Giants’ victory

The New York Giants earned their first home victory of the season on Sunday by defeating the Carolina Panthers, 25-3. Big Blue improves their record to an uninspiring 2-5. The defense only allowed this shoddy Panthers’ offense to accrue 173 yards of total offense while forcing three total turnovers (two on downs, one interception), seven punts, and a safety by Leonard Williams.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
164K+
Followers
80K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy