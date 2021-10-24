CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York Haven, PA

Woman dies, others transported to medical center after boat capsizes at York Haven Hydro Station

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yRaW_0cbIJsbv00

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Regional Police Department responded to a river rescue on Saturday, Oct. 22, just before 9:00 p.m. for a capsized boat in Conoy Township.

The boat’s occupants were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station when the boat capsized, ejecting them from the boat, according to the report. The Bainbridge Fire Department rescued them from the water and transported them to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Christina Elaine King was on the boat at the time of the capsizing and was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witness the incident or has information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

