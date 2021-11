JETS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Roster Flip Card (PDF) The New England Patriots will return to AFC East Division play this week when they host the New York Jets. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 25-6, in the first meeting between the two teams on Sept. 19 at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots extended their streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets with the victory. That streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak in team history. The Patriots beat Buffalo 15 straight times from 2003 through 2010 and also own an 11-game winning streak against Buffalo.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO