Snoop Dogg Dubs Dr. Dre 'Our Leader' Days After He's Served Divorce Papers At Grandmother's Funeral

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret Dr. Dre is dealing with some intensely personal issues amid his ongoing and contentious divorce from Nicole Young. Their private business has been public fodder since Young first filed in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Just when it seemed like the split couldn’t get any uglier,...

TheDailyBeast

Dr. Dre Buries Grandma, Immediately Gets Served With Divorce Papers: Report

Dr. Dre was reportedly served with divorce papers while attending the funeral of his grandmother, according to TMZ. Sources close to Dre, who is in the middle of a contentious separation from estranged ex-wife Nicole Young, said the rapper was graveside when a process server approached him with documents. Young’s camp insists that Dre was not served while standing next to his grandmother’s casket, but rather in the parking lot after the ceremony. Dre “recoiled in anger” and refused to take the papers, forcing the server to drop them—either next to the grave or on the gravel.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

