The Deshaun Watson rumor mill has slowed to a near-standstill with the Texans quarterback still facing a litany of lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. But that could change very soon. In fact, the former Pro Bowler might be on a new team within days. The Texans and Dolphins want to finalize a trade involving the quarterback before the NFL's Nov. 2 in-season trade deadline, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports, and could strike a deal as early as this week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO