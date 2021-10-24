Suffolk marathon takes runners over the Robert Moses for first time

Glenn Youngkin is projected to win Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) and becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in the Old Dominion since 2009. The Associated Press called the race at 12:37 a.m. ET. Youngkin, who was virtually unknown to most Virginia voters...
Voters in Minneapolis have on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure to dismantle their police department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety, according to the Associated Press. For eligible voters on Tuesday, the referendum, known as "Question 2", asked members of the community to amend the city's charter...
An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech’s lower-dose Covid vaccine to children 5 to 11. That recommendation now goes to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Once she signs off, more than 28 million children can start receiving their vaccines. Members...
Eric Adams has won the New York City mayor's race, fending off Republican and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. The race was swiftly called for Adams, who was projected to be the winner shortly after polls closed. Early tabulations showed him garnering more than 75 percent of the vote, with Sliwa badly trailing with just under 20 percent.
(CNN) — The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The Braves took the Series four games to two behind strong pitching and three big home runs. And although Atlanta couldn't close out the Astros at home in Game 5, thousands of fans flocked to the Braves' stadium, Truist Park, on Tuesday to watch the game on a nippy but starry night.
Facebook is ending its facial recognition system this month and plans to delete face scans of the more than 1 billion users it collected in the past decade, the company – attributing the shift to growing societal concerns – announced Tuesday. The decision eliminates a feature that created templates of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting "back to work," he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University. In a statement on Tuesday,...
