To say having a miscarriage is devastating is an understatement. It’s the type of pain that only those who have gone through it can truly understand. “We often do not talk about miscarriages, and many people go through this process in isolation. It is a loss and everyone will have their own grieving process,” says Ernesto Lira de la Rosa, psychologist and Hope for Depression Research Foundation media advisor. “We may not know how to support someone during this difficult time and that is okay. It is important to keep in mind that while we may want to be supportive, we may need to consider what we say to someone who just had a miscarriage.”

