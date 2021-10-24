Washington QB Taylor Heinicke cost himself an easy TD thanks to a relatively new NFL rule

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke scrambled out of the pocket on third and goal from the Packers’ 3 yard line and appeared to score a TD when he dove into the end zone untouched.

Heinicke was so sure that he scored a TD that he ran over and did a Lambeau Leap in Green Bay.

There was only one problem, though – he didn’t score a touchdown. Instead, he was ruled down at the half-yard line because he dove forward to the end zone and a rule change in 2018 treats any forward dive by a QB as it would a slide by a QB so he was ruled down after officials looked at replays.

Yikes.

Making things worse, Washington then went for it on fourth down and Heinicke was stopped short of the end zone.

Double yikes.

Look at how close he was to scoring on that play:

Heinicke should have known that rule before he dove for the end zone. Instead, he cost his team easy points on the road.

