Anthony Joshua has said he would welcome help from British rival Tyson Fury in his bid to reclaim his heavyweight titles in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua was comprehensively beaten as Usyk secured a unanimous decision and claim the WBO, WBA and IBF belts last month but will soon have the opportunity for revenge in the rematch next spring. Following Joshua’s defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, WBC champion Fury claimed he would be willing to offer advice to the 32-year-old, adding: “I know that if I trained Joshua, me and [trainer] Sugar Hill [Steward] trained him for this...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO