If You're Planning on Bringing People 'Back' From the Dead, You Need an Echo Key

I have a weird history with adventure games. While I kind of love them, I also kind of hate them. Constantly getting stuck while running face-first into illogical puzzles is simultaneously a beguiling mystery and intensely frustrating. Make no mistake, there’s no pointing and clicking and no item combining, but Echo Generation is very much an adventure game at its core. It has the aforementioned maddening puzzle solutions in spades, but I was joyously enraptured while playing it. It’s also a turn-based RPG and, even though I thought I was irrevocably sick of those, I thoroughly enjoyed it here. This is a gorgeous, hilarious game with tons of character and heart. It’s not for everybody, but I think everybody should give it a shot all the same.

