(ATLANTA) — Historically, very few African Americans have played polo, but that’s changing in Atlanta. “I’ve never ridden a horse outside of me starting this, let alone actually play polo, so I had to get over my fear of, like, thinking I would get kicked or that I will fall,” Gia Tejeda, a junior economics major at Spelman College, told ABC News. “I just feel as though if you can learn how to navigate a horse and really master a sport that you can also, in the same sense, conquer the world, because it takes a lot to ride a horse.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO