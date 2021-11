The Boston Celtics open the season taking on a team they could be directly jockeying for a position with late in the season, the New York Knicks, in their 2021-22 opener. New York will have two of Boston’s old starters, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, in their starting five during the opening tip-off. The Cs, on the other hand, will be lacking a key frontcourt leader and will have to adjust their game-plan accordingly.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO