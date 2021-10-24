CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Florida Gators 2021-22 Forward Outlook

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOnO2_0cbIHhDa00

The forward position can be defined by two words: athletic and blue-collar.

Following the 2020-21 college basketball season, the Florida Gators saw a mass exodus of contributors leave considerable holes across the lineup.

The Gators had to endure the departures of Tre Mann, the team’s leading scoring and offensive focal point, and Scottie Lewis to the NBA. Meanwhile, Noah Locke, Ques Glover, Omar Payne and Osayi Osifo found new homes via the transfer portal. In addition, Samson Ruzhentsev signed to play professionally with the KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball League in Serbia.

Florida’s roster reached a point of complete depletion. Over half of last year's roster was gone just 10 days following the Gators' second-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Adding players to fill the glaring voids in the roster, UF would go guard-heavy. As a result, the forward position – despite bringing in two transfers respectively – is thin in comparison.

Question marks remain at the three spot.

Due to the lack of depth at the traditional small forward spot, the Gators will have to get creative with aligning their talent on the court. As basketball evolves, players have started to become more versatile and seemingly positionless.

To ensure that their five best players are on the court simultaneously, Florida is expected to primarily run in small ball.

As a result, the base lineup will likely consist of three guards, seeing the graduate transfer from Charleston Southern Phlandrous Fleming occupying the three abundantly.

For more on Fleming and the full Florida Gators guard outlook, click here.

To navigate the options at forward before Florida tips off its season against Elon on Nov. 9, AllGators continues our outlook series.

Contributors

Anthony Duruji

Fitting the mold of players that have transferred into the Florida Gators program, Anthony Duruji was thrust into a starting spot during the lineups reconstruction in Keyontae Johnson's absence last season.

Transferring from Lousiana Tech in 2019, Duruji would take a redshirt season.

However, getting the opportunity to develop in Mike White's scheme mentally in that year off the court, he can now serve as a leader in the locker room alongside point guard Tyree Appleby and center Colin Castleton for the new faces in the system.

Averaging 6.1 points and 4.4. rebounds a year ago, Duruji displayed staggering athleticism and the capability to play above the rim. Punching through multiple highlight-reel slams last season, he can instill energy and excitement into any arena he's playing in.

Hard to outduel on the boards, Duruji has the ability to do the dirty work for this year's Gators team. His knack for snagging rebounds off the glass on the offensive end – second on the team with 35 last year – can give the plethora of UF scoring options opportunities to get second and third chance points.

Those extended possessions are hard to come by, but they're always a focal point for any great team.

This season, Duruji will reassume his role at power forward in the Gators starting lineup, where he has the tools to make a significant impact on the team's success.

CJ Felder

As one of the splash landings for the Gators via the transfer portal this offseason, CJ Felder provides depth and experience to the forward spot.

Transferring into the Florida program from Boston College, Felder spent two seasons with the Golden Eagles, playing 50 games and starting 35. Throughout his career in Massachusetts, Felder tallied 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, Felder presents Florida with an aggressive two-way player that is more than willing to do the dirty work that his role entails.

Felder brings the Gators a high-level defender with a prowess for shot-blocking, a piece White's squad needed with Scottie Lewis no longer providing elite pressure on the defensive end. Offensively, he will operate on the wing, where he can knock down shots from beyond the arc or attack the basket and finish in traffic.

While the likelihood that he starts is unlikely, the Sumter, South Carolina, native is slated to assume a large role off the bench, mostly in rotation with Duruji at the four.

Other reserves

Tuongthach Gatkek

A late addition to the roster this offseason, Tuongthach Gatkek is a much-needed depth piece for an otherwise thin Gators forward unit.

Showcasing impressive size and length at 6-foot-9, Gatkek played at the junior college ranks for two years, where he proved to be a dominant paint presence on both ends of the floor.

Accounting for 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College last season, Gatkek was a major piece in the team's NJCAA Tournament run last season.

Despite the potential that he shows, his small frame at just 172 pounds suggests that he will likely be subject to a development year while he puts on weight to contend with the physicality of interior players in the SEC.

While it is unlikely he will play a considerable amount this season, Gatkek will be a name to watch in emergency cases due to his gifts skillfully. However, in a perfect world, White and Co. will look to develop him into a dynamic rim protector and offensive option for the 2022-23 season.

As a result, Duruji and Felder will be relied upon heavily to overcome the unit's lack of depth.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK

Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyontae Johnson
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Scottie Lewis
AL.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss’ 31-20 loss to Auburn

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss can’t seem to shake Auburn. The 10th-ranked Rebels dropped their sixth straight game to the 18th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night, falling 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win for Auburn gave the program its biggest to date under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and kept the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC West crown.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Prominent SEC QB reportedly hits transfer portal

Yahoo Sports reported that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan may be leaving the program. It was announced via Twitter on Monday that Brennan is reportedly going into the transfer portal. Brennan lost the starting quarterback job earlier in the season to Sophomore Max Johnson due to an arm injury that he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season against Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Florida Gators 2021 22#The Florida Gators#Nba#The Kk Mega Basket#Charleston Southern
The Spun

Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU Football: The new leading option to replace Ed Orgeron?

As we enter the month of November, it appears there’s a new leader in LSU football‘s search to replace Ed Orgeron. The Tigers and Orgeron agreed last month to part ways after the 2021 season. Orgeron, however, is coaching the team through the rest of the season. LSU almost certainly...
NFL
dawgpost.com

HOW TO WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ game with the Florida Gators. According to The Googles: Around 70 degrees at the time of kickoff; it should be 65 by the time the game ends. There is a 2% chance of rain. Saturday is described as being “Clear”
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC has embarrassing turnout for Homecoming game

USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Boston College
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Miami Reportedly Makes A Decision On Head Coach Manny Diaz

LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron just a couple of years after a national title–and one of the most dominant years in college football history. Another storied southeastern program, the University of Miami, seems to be practicing far more patience with its head coach. In year three under coach Manny...
MIAMI, FL
AllPennState

Penn State's Quarterback Room Undergoes a Change

Freshman Christian Veilleux was Penn State's No. 2 quarterback last Saturday at Ohio State, a situation that could continue when the team visits Maryland this week. Veilleux, a true freshman who has not played this season, replaced Ta'Quan Roberson last week at the backup spot behind Sean Clifford, Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday. Roberson was "limited" at practice before the Ohio State game, prompting the coaching staff to promote Veilleux.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Florida Gators Mailbag: Is Dan Mullen on the Hot Seat?

The Florida Gators' 2021 season has fallen off the rails following three losses in their first seven games and upsets to unranked teams in two of their last three games. Florida fans are frustrated, naturally. Many are asking what's in store for the future of the program under head coach Dan Mullen, and rightfully so.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
265
Followers
692
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy