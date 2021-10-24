Best Energy Supplements That May Add a Little Pep To Your Step

While we should all know that for you to feel your best, you need to get the right amount of shut-eye; additionally, it needs to be quality sleep. In fact, studies have found that restorative sleep is necessary to reboot our bodies to restore itself from all that was repleted throughout the day. When we sleep at night, biological functions are addressed, such as muscle repair, the release of essential hormones, and tissue growth. Even at the basic level of just feeling alert, sleep is vital.

Unfortunately, there are times when we all run short or become so busy we don’t get to be on time or don’t get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep per night. When that happens, you may turn to a cold shower, caffeine, and even energy supplements.

Here are vitamins and some of the best energy supplements that may help to add some pep to your step. Just remember to check in with your healthcare provider and read the manufacturer’s label carefully because supplements are not regulated by the FDA and do not have to go through the same testing that medications do.

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is often marketed as an energy vitamin, but it is involved in a lot more than just that. It helps to make DNA, keeps your blood cells and nerves healthy, and prevents a certain type of anemia that can make you feel weak and tired. Common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency include exhaustion, weakness, weight loss, megaloblastic anemia, depression, confusion, and poor memory. And since it is so available in various food groups, including fortified foods, incidences of vitamin B deficiency occur at a rate in only 1.5% and 15% of the population.

Several factors contribute to deficiency, such as getting older, and those who are vegetarians and vegans can also get less than needed because it naturally occurs primarily in meat-based foods. And you can choose to get it from fortified foods and dietary supplements as you should be able to absorb the vitamin from that type of delivery. These people may feel a boost of energy from taking a supplement such as Nature Made Vitamin B12 500 mcg Tablets.



2. Coenzyme Q10

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an enzyme and antioxidant that your body makes naturally. It promotes a healthy immune system and energy production . It may help to improve physical performance. As we grow older, the CoQ10 in your body decreases in people with certain conditions like heart disease and those taking a statin, a cholesterol-lowering drug. You can find it in nuts, and fish, but those don’t seem to increase your CoQ10 significantly. There are CoQ10 dietary supplements available in various variations liquid syrups, capsules, by IV and chewable tablets such as Now Chewable Co Q10.



3. Creatine

Creatine is an amino acid found in the body. It can be found in the brain and muscles and is often used to improve exercise performance. It is in foods such as seafood and red meat and is also made in the laboratory. While your body makes some creatine , it is available from animal-based products and supplements. And according to the National Institutes of Health , it is only when you take more significant amounts of creatine from dietary supplements that you will experience improvements in performance in high-intensity exercise.



4. Beetroot or beet juice

Beets and beet juice are excellent sources of nitrate, which might improve athletic performance as the body converts nitrate to nitric oxide. This can expand blood vessels and may lead to increased blood flow, and speed up the removal of waste products, which can cause muscle fatigue. Beets have been associated with improved performance and endurance in aerobic exercise such as running, cycling and rowing. It may be able to help us live more active lives . HumanN SuperBeet original flavor contains Non-GMO beetroot powder, fermented Non-GMO beetroot powder and is a super concentrated supplement.



5. Caffeine

Caffeine is a popular stimulant that might improve endurance, strength, and is likely to help with endurance activities like running marathons or intense, intermittent efforts like hockey or soccer. But if you have ever had a cup of java, you know that it will give you a major boost to your energy. The trick with caffeine is not to have too much as it can yield side effects like nervousness, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, sleep problems, irregular heartbeat, seizures and vomiting. While you can enjoy a warm cup of coffee to yield its benefits, you can also take caffeine pills like Nutricost Caffeine Pills that contain 100mg per serving. Comparatively a cup of coffee contains 80 mg and a cup of black tea 47mg.



6. Protein

It may not seem obvious, but you can experience fatigue if you aren’t getting enough protein. Protein can help fuel your body, and unlike carbohydrates, it takes longer to break down, so it is a longer-lasting energy source. Food products such as fish, lean red meat, poultry, peas, tofu, and dairy-based items such as milk, yogurt, eggs, yogurt and cheese are all great protein sources. There are also protein supplements such as No Cow protein powder. It has 22 grams of plant-based protein , sweetened with monk fruit and stevia. It’s non-GMO, gluten- and soy-free, kosher, and great for vegetarian and vegan diets.



7. Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral in the body that is vital for converting carbohydrates into energy. It occurs naturally in foods such as avocados, nuts, legumes and seeds. It can be hard to assess the level of magnesium stores in our bodies because it is primarily found in our bones and cells; deficiency isn’t common. Still, some groups such as people with type 2 diabetes, gastrointestinal issues, alcohol dependency, and older adults can fall below adequate levels.

Magnesium supplements are being explored to manage migraines, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and asthma. Additionally, while the research is mixed, magnesium supplements have been shown to help enhance exercise performance in certain populations . Nurish by Nature Made offers a subscription program after assessing your needs through a quiz. It is gluten-free and made sans synthetic dyes and artificial flavors. But it is packaged with equipment that also processes milk, shellfish (crab and shrimp), and wheat allergens and should be taken with water and a meal.



