Ronald Koeman endured a difficult exit from the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon as supporters swarmed around his car at the stadium exit. The Dutch coach is blamed by most fans for the Barcelona’s poor start to the season and after losing his third straight Clasico he drove away from the ground only for his car to be confronted by a group of young supporters waiting to take pictures of players as they left the Camp Nou.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO