SHIB/USD has gained a rather extraordinary amount of value the past month; in fact, only over the past week of trading Shiba Inu has multiplied in value enough to provide some speculators with astronomical results. One of the appealing aspects of SHIB/USD is that it does not trade for thousands of dollars per coin, it trades in fractions and the math has produced a multiple of 1000% in its value since the beginning of the first week in October. Essentially, SHIB/USD has moved from 0.00000675 in the first week of October to 0.00006750 as November approaches and the cryptocurrency trades today.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO