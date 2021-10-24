Panthers bench QB Sam Darnold, rule out RG John Miller vs. Giants

Carolina Panthers starting right guard John Miller hasn’t had the healthiest of seasons here in 2021. He’s gone from contracting COVID-19 to dealing with with a shoulder injury to, now, this . . .

Miller, who sustained an ankle injury in the Week 7 matchup with the New York Giants, was initially ruled as “questionable” to return to start the fourth quarter. Minutes later, however, the seventh-year veteran had his afternoon officially ended.

As he already has for Miller this year, Daley subbed in at right guard. Daley, though, would also get the hook in favor of Trent Scott shortly after.

The most notable hook, however, came to snatch quarterback Sam Darnold away from that battered offensive line. Darnold, who turned in yet another abysmal outing, completed 16 of his 25 throws for 111 yards, no scores and an ugly interception.

Backup P.J. Walker came into the contest in relief at the 12:41 mark of the fourth with the Panthers trailing 15-3.