CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent head injury on fourth-down sack

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVr2b_0cbIHa2V00

When it rains it pours for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a forgettable performance on both sides of the ball against the Tennessee Titans, protection issues on the offensive line gave way for the unthinkable. Dropping back to try and make a pass on fourth down, Patrick Mahomes was wrapped up, twisted awkwardly and shaken up going to the ground. He suffered an apparent head injury and had to be helped off the field by several teammates, looking quite shaken up after the play.

Mahomes was taken to the blue injury tent on the sideline and ruled questionable to return to the game. He spent just a few minutes in there before he was eventually taken out of the tent. It looked like there was a chance he could be going back into the game, but the Chiefs sent Chad Henne in to avoid complete disaster with less than 10 minutes remaining in the matchup.

The good news is that the injury to Mahomes didn’t require that he be taken to the locker room. The NFL’s concussion protocol requires that players who fail any part of the protocol be taken to the locker room. He remained on the sideline without his helmet watching his teammates finish out the game, suggesting that he has in fact cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and would be OK to go back in. That said, with how the game has been going it’s probably the smart choice to keep him out.

Update: Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed after the game that Mahomes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Reid made the decision to hold him out for the remainder of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
News-Democrat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not expected to miss time after injury

As the Chiefs attempt to re-route the unlikely path of their season, they will at least have their quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against the New York Giants in the Chiefs’ next game on Monday, Nov. 1, coach Andy Reid said Monday. The Giants visit Kansas City for a Monday Night Football game.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Have concussions put Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ career in jeopardy?

There has been a radical change in Chiefs’ quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes this season and as a professional evaluator, I believe the reason is his concussions. I am going to be the first to say, I believe it is career threatening. I do not think Mahomes is going to bounce...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Time to Worry About Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Chiefs were blown out as Patrick Mahomes uncharacteristically struggled against the Titans. How much of Kansas City’s issues fall on their quarterback? Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg and Ashley Nicole Moss discuss.
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

NFL SUNDAY PREVIEW: Top defender calls Chiefs fan base ‘toxic’ ... Kryk's straight-up picks for Week 8

Are things really beginning to split at the seams in Kansas City? In some ways it sure seems so. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The latest came Saturday morning, in a report at ProFootballTalk.com. Two prominent members of the Chiefs’ atrocious defence went on Instagram to slam the NFL team’s fans for being spoiled by success.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patrick Mahomes leaves Chiefs-Titans game after scary blow to head

Patrick Mahomes left Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a violent blow to his head. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback scrambled to buy time on a pass play midway through the fourth quarter. Titans pass rusher Denico Autrey caught him from behind and grabbed Mahomes' right ankle. Then defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons hit the QB high, making contact with his head and forcing his neck to snap back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes ruled out after hard hit to head in Chiefs blowout loss

The Kansas City Chiefs’ nightmare of a season just got even scarier. Franchise superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a big hit to his head in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Tennessee Titans. Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com reported that backup Chad Henne entered the game after Mahomes got hit.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Twitter Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Brutal Head Injury In The Game Against Titans

Not only did the night turn sour for the Kansas City Chiefs with an absolute shellacking at the hands of a soaring Tennessee Titans but it turned devastating as their best hope for a marred campaign so far, Patrick Mahomes had to leave the field after a menacing head injury and never returned for the game. The game went down in flames for the Chiefs as the scoreline read 27-3 against them.
NFL
247Sports

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Kansas City Chiefs QB clears concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter following a big hit and did not return. The Chiefs lost the game by a score of 27-3. Mahomes finished the game having completed 20 of 35 passes for 206 yards with zero...
NFL
newspressnow.com

Tennessee dominates Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes exits game in fourth

The Tennessee Titans defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Nashville 27-3. This matchup was decided in the first half, as Ryan Tannehill and the offense jumped out to a 27-0 lead. Watch the press conference live in the player below. The Titans did not punt at all in the first...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy