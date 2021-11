Lead ImageNever Still for AnOther Magazine Autumn/Winter 2021. Enclosed within the pages of the latest issue of AnOther Magazine is a very special object: a unique artist’s booklet created with Patti Smith. This publication-within-a-publication features Never Still, a poem written by the preternaturally gifted polymath for RIMOWA in 2021 during a period of forced isolation and published here for the first time. Furthermore, this poem is illustrated with images selected and captured by Smith and accompanied by an intimate conversation with this magazine’s founder, Jefferson Hack, which expands on the themes and ideas held within the poem – themes such as travel: physical travel but also travel of the mind. This booklet is made possible by the support of RIMOWA, celebrating its new Never Still campaign in collaboration with Smith, who has been using RIMOWA luggage since 1995.

